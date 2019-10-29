Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz says he kind of likes being called a 'tool'

Lassner’s tweet comes a couple of days after the NBC employee wrote “What a tool” on a retweeted image of Gaetz sitting next to President Trump at Game 5 of the World Series. Gaetz then suggested that the network shouldn’t stand behind employees who make such a “dumb/triggered/profane comment."
PLEASE don’t try and make this hashtag trend.— andy lassner (@andylassner) October 29, 2019
Thank you.
#MattGaetzIsATool
While the accompanying video doesn’t make much sense, it raises the possibility that perhaps Gaetz doesn’t know what a wrecking ball looks like, or even worse, that the 37-year-old District 1 congressman has never seen a literal tool in his lifetime.
#MattGaetzIsATool— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 29, 2019
I kinda like it... pic.twitter.com/Zydz5sDmFb
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.