Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz says he kind of likes being called a 'tool'

Posted By on Tue, Oct 29, 2019 at 4:18 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MATT GAETZ/TWITTER
  • Photo via Matt Gaetz/Twitter
Right now, one of the top trending topics on Twitter is about how Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is a tool.

The hashtag, #MattGaetzIsATool, was launched this morning by the executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Andy Lassner, who tweeted “Please don’t try and make this hashtag trend. Thank you.”
Lassner’s tweet comes a couple of days after the NBC employee wrote “What a tool” on a retweeted image of Gaetz sitting next to President Trump at Game 5 of the World Series. Gaetz then suggested that the network shouldn’t stand behind employees who make such a “dumb/triggered/profane comment."

Well, it would now appear that Lassner is doubling down.

Gaetz, who is actually a seasoned veteran of getting roasted online and was just recently referred to as a “fool” by former Tampa Bay GOP lawmaker David Jolly, responded to Lassner’s dig this afternoon by saying “I kinda like it,” along with a video of a shirtless man swinging a sledgehammer and the caption “I came in like a wrecking ball.”
While the accompanying video doesn’t make much sense, it raises the possibility that perhaps Gaetz doesn’t know what a wrecking ball looks like, or even worse, that the 37-year-old District 1 congressman has never seen a literal tool in his lifetime.



So far, the hashtag is still going strong, and various celebrities have joined in, including Scrubs star Zack Braff and Kristen Johnston of the CBS sitcom Mom.

Gaetz is up for re-election in 2020, and his Democratic opponent is U.S. Navy Veteran Phil Ehr.
click to enlarge Some compare Gaetz to fictional congressman and tool Jonah Ryan on HBO's 'Veep' - PHOTOS VIA MATT GAETZ/TWITTER AND HBO
  • Photos via Matt Gaetz/Twitter and HBO
  • Some compare Gaetz to fictional congressman and tool Jonah Ryan on HBO's 'Veep'
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. If Trump is removed from office, Florida pastor says, 'guys that know how to do violence' will hunt down Democrats Read More

  2. Former Florida Republican lawmaker says Matt Gaetz and Lindsey Graham 'look like fools' Read More

  3. Orlando pastor and radio host facing child sex abuse charges dies by apparent suicide Read More

  4. Finally, Twisted Root Burger Co. sets an opening date in Winter Park Read More

  5. The Florida Republican Party postponed a major Orlando fundraiser, due to leadership disputes and lagging enthusiasm Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation