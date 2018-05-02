Here's a kid flipping off Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz

click to enlarge
Photo via Matt Gaetz/Facebook
Florida congressman Matt Gaetz posted a picture to his Facebook
account yesterday that showed a student at Shoal River Middle School giving him the one-fingered salute.
It's hard to argue that the girl's bold exercise in the First Amendment had anything to do with Gaetz's political history. However, there are certainly many things the congressman has done that are worth flipping him off, like that time he wanted to abolish the EPA
, or when he said Haiti was filled with "sheet metal and garbage
," or when he was literally the only person to vote against an anti-human trafficking bill
, or how he once filed a bill based on a conspiracy theory he saw on Reddit
, or his constant television appearances on Fox News in an attempt to undermine Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 general election, or even his DUI
.
All that said, more than likely this little girl was probably just being a kid.
Either way, Gaetz didn't seem to notice the middle finger when he posted the picture to social media, sort of like when he didn't seem to notice that his guest at the State of the Union was a white supremacist
.
