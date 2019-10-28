Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 28, 2019

Tip Jar

Finally, Twisted Root Burger Co. sets an opening date in Winter Park

Posted By on Mon, Oct 28, 2019 at 1:34 PM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
We've been touting the opening of Twisted Root, the Texas-based burger joint known for their exotic meat offerings, for a while – and now we can finally announce an opening date.

The fast-casual chain will open its first Florida outpost inside a 4,000-square-foot space at the Grove at Winter Park retail complex (on Aloma Avenue near Howell Branch Road) on Nov. 12.

Twisted Root's signature burgers are half-pounders, with patties ground fresh in-house every day.

But in addition to such common proteins as beef, buffalo, Wagyu, turkey and chicken, they offer a rotating selection of exotic meat burgers like elk, ostrich, camel, venison, boar, duck and rabbit.



click to enlarge The camel burger&mdash;a "hump day" treat? - TWISTED ROOT BURGER CO.
  • Twisted Root Burger Co.
  • The camel burger—a "hump day" treat?
A vegan burger fashioned from chickpeas, black beans, brown rice and quinoa topped with sliced avocado and Sriracha is also offered, as are hand-cut potato chips, onion strings, Quincy's fried pickles, flash-fried-green beans n' carrots, loaded fries and a slew of shakes.

Twisted Root Burger Co. Winter Park will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday.

Twisted Root Burger Co.
4270 Aloma Ave.
Winter Park, FL 32792
407-960-5163
twistedrootburgerco.com
Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal gives new details on its Beijing park, but what does that mean for Orlando? Read More

  2. Orlando pastor and radio host facing child sex abuse charges dies by apparent suicide Read More

  3. You can't eat at Orlando's new KitchenAF restaurant, because it's a delivery-only 'ghost kitchen' Read More

  4. Orlando International has the longest U.S. customs wait time of any airport in the U.S. Read More

  5. A reporter for a major Florida newspaper is also an operative for the Republican party Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation