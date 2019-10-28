Finally, Twisted Root Burger Co. sets an opening date in Winter Park

click to enlarge
We've been touting the opening of Twisted Root
, the Texas-based burger joint known for their exotic meat offerings, for a while – and now we can finally announce an opening date.
The fast-casual chain will open its first Florida outpost inside a 4,000-square-foot space at the Grove at Winter Park retail complex (on Aloma Avenue near Howell Branch Road) on Nov. 12.
Twisted Root's signature burgers are half-pounders, with patties ground fresh in-house every day.
But in addition to such common proteins as beef, buffalo, Wagyu, turkey and chicken, they offer a rotating selection of exotic meat burgers like elk, ostrich, camel, venison, boar, duck and rabbit.
click to enlarge
-
Twisted Root Burger Co.
-
The camel burger—a "hump day" treat?
A vegan burger fashioned from chickpeas, black beans, brown rice and quinoa topped with sliced avocado and Sriracha is also offered, as are hand-cut potato chips, onion strings, Quincy's fried pickles, flash-fried-green beans n' carrots, loaded fries and a slew of shakes.
Twisted Root Burger Co. Winter Park will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday.
Twisted Root Burger Co.
4270 Aloma Ave.
Winter Park, FL 32792
407-960-5163
twistedrootburgerco.com
Facebook
| Instagram
| Twitter
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.