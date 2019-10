Finally, Twisted Root Burger Co. sets an opening date in Winter Park

We've been touting the opening of Twisted Root , the Texas-based burger joint known for their exotic meat offerings, for a while – and now we can finally announce an opening date.The fast-casual chain will open its first Florida outpost inside a 4,000-square-foot space at the Grove at Winter Park retail complex (on Aloma Avenue near Howell Branch Road) on Nov. 12.Twisted Root's signature burgers are half-pounders, with patties ground fresh in-house every day.But in addition to such common proteins as beef, buffalo, Wagyu, turkey and chicken, they offer a rotating selection of exotic meat burgers like elk, ostrich, camel, venison, boar, duck and rabbit.A vegan burger fashioned from chickpeas, black beans, brown rice and quinoa topped with sliced avocado and Sriracha is also offered, as are hand-cut potato chips, onion strings, Quincy's fried pickles, flash-fried-green beans n' carrots, loaded fries and a slew of shakes.Twisted Root Burger Co. Winter Park will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday.4270 Aloma Ave.Winter Park, FL 32792407-960-5163

