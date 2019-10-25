The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 25, 2019

The Heard

Orlando scene bids farewell to Planet Pizza owner Marko Saljanin

Posted By on Fri, Oct 25, 2019 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge Marko Saljanin - VIA PLANET PIZZA FACEBOOK
  • via Planet Pizza Facebook
  • Marko Saljanin
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Goodbye, Marko

Scene tectonics have shifted such that I don't go downtown as often as I used to. But I was a downtown OG for a long time. On my way to the Melvins/Redd Kross show at the Social earlier this week, I noticed a memorial message to Marko Saljanin on the Beacham’s big marquee, which led me to the news that the jolly patriarch of downtown’s Planet Pizza succumbed to cancer on Oct. 15. And I’m crushed by it.
click to enlarge VIA PLANET PIZZA FACEBOOK
  • via Planet Pizza Facebook
There’s a reason I’m writing this instead of one of our food or news writers. Sure, the man was a successful entrepreneur. Even as the smallest pizza joint in downtown, Planet Pizza has proven the most enduring and beloved one. Marko did very well for his family, who’ve in turn been able to expand into other notable downtown ventures.
click to enlarge Planet Pizza - VIA PLANET PIZZA FACEBOOK
  • via Planet Pizza Facebook
  • Planet Pizza
Far more than just some enterprising businessman, though, he leaves a deep print in the city’s cultural fabric. Planet Pizza defines the hopping southwest corner of Orange Avenue and Washington Street just as much as historical nightlife institutions like Independent Bar, the Social and the Beacham, which says much about its place in downtown life. And as a business owner, Marko was the shining opposite of faceless and removed, with a larger-than-life radiance that etched him permanently into a much broader social family and made him an indelible figure in Orlando history.
click to enlarge Marko Saljanin - VIA PLANET PIZZA FACEBOOK
  • via Planet Pizza Facebook
  • Marko Saljanin
Marko’s loss will hit anyone who’s been a downtown nightlife regular any time in the past three decades, but it’s got an especially personal resonance to me. It’s not the probably thousands of delicious slices of his that I’ve enjoyed over the years, it’s the booming warmth he personally shot my way every time I even passed by out on the sidewalk. Whether it’s a handshake, a pat on the back or just a big, beaming smile, Marko’s presence is forever as much a part of my scene as any beloved venue, club or bar. And I’ll miss him like hell. We all will.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. You can't eat at Orlando's new KitchenAF restaurant, because it's a delivery-only 'ghost kitchen' Read More

  2. Ominous Descent is the most frightening haunt in Central Florida Read More

  3. Orlando International has the longest U.S. customs wait time of any airport in the U.S. Read More

  4. Orlando's next theme park, Universal's Epic Universe, will open in 2023 Read More

  5. Updated: Dexter's in Thornton Park closes abruptly Monday night, according to social media posts Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation