Legendary bands the Melvins and Redd Kross show off overlapping, high-power bloodlines at the Social

click to enlarge Jim Leatherman

The Melvins at the Social

Redd Kross at the Social

Toshi Kasai at the Social

The Melvins at the Social

A prime bill of music legends is always a momentous happening, but this one was uniquely involved. Like a living carousel ofthis concert featured bands that have common lineage not just as fellow underground lifers but as royalty whose bloodlines actually overlap.This tour takes full advantage of the beautifully incestuous relationship between theandone that’s now resulted in an entire rhythm section shared. Since 2015, Redd Kross bassisthas been an official, card-carrying member of the Melvins. And Melvins drummeris now a full-time Redd Kross inductee who just made his recorded debut on their new albumSure, the two bands might seem somewhat strange bedfellows were it not for their intertwined history, but it made for a night of some motley brilliance.Progenitors of both sludge metal and grunge yet experimental far beyond either genre, thehave in their long career managed the feat of being constant shapeshifters while keeping their essence resolutely intact.Not sure if the incandescence of Steven McDonald is having an osmotic effect on them or not, but this was a notably upbeat set from the notoriously noxious band. Still, they were 100 percent Melvins –even after over three decades.L.A. underground iconswho go back even earlier than the Melvins, are on a new recording stretch this decade. Currently, they’re riding high with the mighty Dale Crover in their ranks and on the wind of the aforementionedtheir first album in seven years, released over the summer onGlam, punk, power pop – it’s all in there. But on stage, they’reAlmost four decades on, a Redd Kross performance remains an exuberant display of true belief and eternal triumph. It’s a timeless splash into a golden oasis that gives, affirms and, in their clear case, prolongs life itself.The Redd Kross sound has always been about calibration and perfection, not upending experimentation. But the power of Crover as the rhythmic chassis of the band is undeniable and an especially exhilarating gear-up for the band.Opening the night wasan L.A. figure who’s also tangled up in this distinguished scene web as someone behind the mixing board for the Melvins. In addition to sterling production credits for an absolutely sick roster of heavy bands likeandKasai boasts the very rare distinction of being a one-time member of the fucking invincibleduring their exploratory and expansive phase of being more than a duo.On his own, he gave an abstract solo electronic set. Across 20 uninterrupted minutes, it was more a near-drone exercise in sonic frequencies than a traditional composed musical performance.But seeing all these crisscrossing scene forces on one stage was like a peek inside the coolest rock clubhouse.