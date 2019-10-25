Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 25, 2019

Tip Jar

Mills 50 Cantonese noodle joint Tasty Wok moving

Posted By on Fri, Oct 25, 2019 at 3:44 PM

click to enlarge Future home of Tasty Wok - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • Future home of Tasty Wok
Tasty Wok, the Hong Kong-style barbecue/noodle house and home to some of the best beef chow fun in the city, is moving to much larger digs.

Thankfully it's just across the street, but it is taking the place of one of the oldest and most vaunted Vietnamese restaurants in the city — Viet Garden.
click to enlarge Current home of Tasty Wok - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • Current home of Tasty Wok
Viet Garden came under new management back in May but it seems the new owners couldn't make it work.

Tasty Wok will move out of their current location and into their new space in two weeks, we’re told and will, in good time, expand their menu of Cantonese delights.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. You can't eat at Orlando's new KitchenAF restaurant, because it's a delivery-only 'ghost kitchen' Read More

  2. Orlando's next theme park, Universal's Epic Universe, will open in 2023 Read More

  3. Orlando International has the longest U.S. customs wait time of any airport in the U.S. Read More

  4. Ominous Descent is the most frightening haunt in Central Florida Read More

  5. Updated: Dexter's in Thornton Park closes abruptly Monday night, according to social media posts Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation