Mills 50 Cantonese noodle joint Tasty Wok moving

Tasty Wok, the Hong Kong-style barbecue/noodle house and home to some of the best beef chow fun in the city, is moving to much larger digs.Thankfully it's just across the street, but it is taking the place of one of the oldest and most vaunted Vietnamese restaurants in the city — Viet Garden.Viet Garden came under new management back in May but it seems the new owners couldn't make it work.Tasty Wok will move out of their current location and into their new space in two weeks, we’re told and will, in good time, expand their menu of Cantonese delights.

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press