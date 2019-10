Orlando, get ready for your 21st annual dose of Hispanic culture, brought to you by Festival Calle Orange. The 10-block fiesta features more than 40 artists, and each of the three stages will highlight the diverse culture of the Hispanic community right here in our hometown. The blocks that will be shut down for the event get skirted with vendors, so you can indulge in sumptuous cuisine as you bachata, merengue and salsa through the afternoon and evening.11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 | Downtown Orlando, Orange Avenue | calleorange.com | $10

