SoDo’s standout craft brewery, Rockpit Brewing, celebrates Oktoberfest and Halloween all at once this weekend with three days of special releases. Try their traditional Oktoberfest beer, Kumpel Marzen, along with a lager called “Fuck the Honey Badger,” a fall spice porter called “Polterspice” and more. Cecil’s Texas Style BBQ next door will have smoked German sausages on deck for your pairing pleasure, and prizes will be given out at the costume contest on Saturday.Noon Friday-Sunday, Oct. 25-27; RockPit Brewing, 10 W. Illiana St.; various menu prices; rockpitbrewing.com

