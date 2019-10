Jaded barflies may refer to Halloween as “amateur night,” but there’s no denying that Halloween is the holiday for people-watching downtown. Join in the fun by donning a costume and grabbing a ticket for Orlando Pub Crawl’s Halloween Pub Crawl. You’ll get four free drinks and special pricing at more than 15 downtown venues, giving you the chance to see the best – or be the best – that downtown has to offer.8 p.m. Friday; Sideshow (check-in venue), 15 N. Orange Ave.; $15-$20; orlandopubcrawl.com

