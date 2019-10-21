Updated: Dexter's in Thornton Park closes for good during regular hours, according to online posts

Updated, 11 p.m. | Our Facebook post about this is blowing up, with past and current Dexter's employees weighing in. We've added some of the comments below. This is a developing story.
A photo taken inside Dexter's in Thornton Park by diner David Kaminsky shows the restaurant closing, during dinner.
"Fitting it’s raining. Dexter’s just shut down and kicked everyone out! Will reopen with new owners ... later in week???!?" wrote Kaminski in his post.
's senior events and marketing manager, Jessica Pawli, spotted and shared the sad news, adding, "Damn. Dexter's in Thornton Park just closed; during dinner; by asking everyone to pay and leave; in the middle of a rain storm," Pawli wrote on Facebook
"Doesn't seem like a fitting end to 25 years," she added. "Thanks for all the yummy memories Dexter's TP. Oh well, out with the old... I'm excited to make new memories at an unrelated (classier) Dexter's in Winter Park, The New Standard!"
Sad news, indeed. Local restaurant writer Scott Joseph posted on Monday about the closure,
writing, "As anticipated, Dexter’s of Thornton Park has closed. New owners – investors from Vero Beach – are expected to take over the space with a new concept that a source says will be upscale dining."
Dexter's Thornton Park location image via Google Maps
Our own Faiyaz Kara has been reporting
about the Winter Park location moving to the Ravaudage Plaza at Lee Rd. and Orlando Ave., reopening as Dexter’s New Standard. The closing makes Dexter’s Lake Mary outpost the only one currently open.
Following our social media post on Monday night
, current and former Dexter's employees weighed in on the news.
Reader Daniel Boone Savage commented, "As someone who has worked at Dexter’s for many many years I would like everyone to know that the group who bought and flipped dexter’s, so they all could make however much money they made, just ended employment for 45 people. 10 days before rent is due." He added, "And this was one of the owners responses after I texted him," concluded Savage. "Still no regard for people who have to pay their bills in 10 days."
Another reader, Allie Workman, responded by saying, "Daniel Boone Savage this whole thing makes me so angry! You have been my server for years at Dexters and I’ve always enjoyed having you take care of us. I’m so sorry this is happening to you all. So unfair."
Reader Jodi Krajewski wrote she was working at Dexter's in Thornton Park tonight, and that the account online isn't accurate.
"Wow ... I'm incredibly disappointed that Orlando weekly would post a fabricated story based on hearsay and not actual facts. I work at Dexters and I was working tonight. Sure it was an odd time for us to close, but literally only one couple was very apologetically told that the kitchen was closed. Mr. Kaminski was compensated with 2 complementary glasses of wine," wrote Krajewski. "Nobody was asked to leave at all!! Nobody was eating at the time either!! Not to mention... A few regulars stopped by after the doors were closed and were invited in for complementary drinks!"
This is a developing story. You can follow the dialog on Facebook below. We've reached out to Dexter's for comment and will update the story as we learn more.
