Publix is now selling fanny packs, hoodies, and other swag in a new 'Fresh Goods' store

Images via Publix/363green.com
Publix is milking the hype when it comes to its cult local following, and we're not mad about it.
On the supermarket's website 363green.com
, the company released a new line of apparel that'll have shoppers dressed in submarine sandwich love from head to toe.
The gear includes button-up shirts, pajama pants and socks covered in subs, a fanny pack that reads "Pub sub sack," plus shirts and hoodies that read "Chicken Tender Sub, Sweet Tea & Sprinkle Cookie."
Damn, that's almost as cool as Chad Mize's "London, Paris, Tokyo, St. Pete" T-shirts.
The superstore even released slides with "Pub" on one sandal and "lix" on the other (with a font reminiscent of Supreme) and a throw pillow that says, "Just Dreaming about Buy 1 Get 1."
The devil works hard, but the Publix marketing team works harder.
If you're not a hypebeast, Publix also offers more traditional, branded, watches, ties, hats, vests, polos and jackets. The store is literally dressing all generations of Publix shoppers.
Prices start at $9.95, and there's free shipping on orders over $50 until December 31. Looks like Christmas came early.
Photo via Publix/363green.com
