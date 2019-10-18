Tip Jar

Friday, October 18, 2019

Publix is now selling fanny packs, hoodies, and other swag in a new 'Fresh Goods' store

Posted By on Fri, Oct 18, 2019 at 11:13 AM

click to enlarge IMAGES VIA PUBLIX/363GREEN.COM
  • Images via Publix/363green.com
Publix is milking the hype when it comes to its cult local following, and we're not mad about it.

On the supermarket's website 363green.com, the company released a new line of apparel that'll have shoppers dressed in submarine sandwich love from head to toe.

The gear includes button-up shirts, pajama pants and socks covered in subs, a fanny pack that reads "Pub sub sack," plus shirts and hoodies that read "Chicken Tender Sub, Sweet Tea & Sprinkle Cookie."

Damn, that's almost as cool as Chad Mize's "London, Paris, Tokyo, St. Pete" T-shirts.
The devil works hard, but the Publix marketing team works harder. click to tweet
The superstore even released slides with "Pub" on one sandal and "lix" on the other (with a font reminiscent of Supreme) and a throw pillow that says, "Just Dreaming about Buy 1 Get 1."



The devil works hard, but the Publix marketing team works harder.

If you're not a hypebeast, Publix also offers more traditional, branded, watches, ties, hats, vests, polos and jackets. The store is literally dressing all generations of Publix shoppers.

Prices start at $9.95, and there's free shipping on orders over $50 until December 31. Looks like Christmas came early.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PUBLIX/363GREEN.COM
  • Photo via Publix/363green.com
click to enlarge pubsub_pattern_pants_1500x.jpg
