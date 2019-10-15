The Gist

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Universal Orlando officially announces details on new Jason Bourne stunt show

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 10:34 AM

click to enlarge DISAPPOINTED PHOTO OF MATT DAMON VIA UNIVERSAL
  • Disappointed photo of Matt Damon via Universal
A few days after prematurely “leaking” the info to the Annual Passholder website, Universal Orlando has now confirmed that a new Jason Bourne-themed stunt show is coming in spring of 2020.

Based on the popular Matt Damon-anchored Universal Pictures franchise, “The Bourne Stuntacular” will “blur the lines between stage and cinema” says the theme park in a Tuesday morning press release.

From Universal:

The Bourne Stuntacular will follow the character of Jason Bourne around the globe as sinister characters pursue him. Everything fans have come to expect from the action-packed Bourne film franchise — thrilling chase scenes, punishing fistfights, death-defying leaps and danger at every turn — will happen right in front of guests with live performers, high-tech props and an immense LED screen, making it impossible to discern where the live action ends and the cinema begins.

Not a lot of other details were released by Universal, but it’s worth remembering that this announcement has been over a year in the making.



Rumors have been circulating for some time that the replacement to Terminator 2: 3D will either be Bourne or Bond.

Well, now it’s confirmed.

