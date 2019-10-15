Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Universal Orlando officially announces details on new Jason Bourne stunt show
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 10:34 AM
click to enlarge
-
Disappointed photo of Matt Damon via Universal
A few days after prematurely “leaking” the info
to the Annual Passholder website, Universal Orlando has now confirmed that a new Jason Bourne-themed stunt show is coming in spring of 2020.
Based on the popular Matt Damon-anchored Universal Pictures franchise, “The Bourne Stuntacular” will “blur the lines between stage and cinema” says the theme park in a Tuesday morning press release.
From Universal:
The Bourne Stuntacular will follow the character of Jason Bourne around the globe as sinister characters pursue him. Everything fans have come to expect from the action-packed Bourne film franchise — thrilling chase scenes, punishing fistfights, death-defying leaps and danger at every turn — will happen right in front of guests with live performers, high-tech props and an immense LED screen, making it impossible to discern where the live action ends and the cinema begins.
Not a lot of other details were released by Universal, but it’s worth remembering that this announcement has been over a year in the making.
Rumors have been circulating for some time that the replacement to Terminator 2: 3D will either be Bourne or Bond.
Well, now it’s confirmed.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Tags: Universal Studios, Jason Bourne, Stunt Show, leaked, Image