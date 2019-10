Universal Orlando officially announces details on new Jason Bourne stunt show

click to enlarge Disappointed photo of Matt Damon via Universal

The Bourne Stuntacular will follow the character of Jason Bourne around the globe as sinister characters pursue him. Everything fans have come to expect from the action-packed Bourne film franchise — thrilling chase scenes, punishing fistfights, death-defying leaps and danger at every turn — will happen right in front of guests with live performers, high-tech props and an immense LED screen, making it impossible to discern where the live action ends and the cinema begins.

A few days after prematurely “leaking” the info to the Annual Passholder website, Universal Orlando has now confirmed that a new Jason Bourne-themed stunt show is coming in spring of 2020.Based on the popular Matt Damon-anchored Universal Pictures franchise, “The Bourne Stuntacular” will “blur the lines between stage and cinema” says the theme park in a Tuesday morning press release.From Universal:Not a lot of other details were released by Universal, but it’s worth remembering that this announcement has been over a year in the making.Rumors have been circulating for some time that the replacement to Terminator 2: 3D will either be Bourne or Bond.Well, now it’s confirmed.