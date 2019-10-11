Mills Gallery to feature later 'shotgun paintings' of writer and counterculture icon William Burroughs

Photo by Brion Gysin courtesy William Burroughs/Facebook
Writer, artist, performer and cut-up pioneer William Burroughs' shadow still looms large over our popular culture, even decades after the 1959 publication of Naked Lunch and years after the great man's passing in 1997. More than his Beat Generation peers, his work still reads fresh and future-leaning. And during his long career, he collaborated with underground musical luminaries like Nirvana, Michael Franti of Spearhead, Sonic Youth, Throbbing Gristle, Ministry and Bill Laswell (and even posthumously with King Khan).