The Creative City Project plans an expanded 'Immerse 2019' for downtown Orlando in October

Imagine walking outside to a metropolitan mashup cascading with creative expression, excitement and purpose. Now stop daydreaming and start immersing yourself in Immerse 2019.
The Creative City Project takes over downtown Orlando Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19, for its most ambitious project to date, Immerse 2019. This year's two-day interactive art mega-project will expand into the Dr. Phillips Center's Seneff Arts Plaza and beyond.
Returning for its eighth consecutive year, Immerse brings more than 1,000 artists from 140 organizations and art collectives to participate throughout downtown along Orange Avenue and on Church and Pine streets from 5-11 p.m., with installations opening at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
This year’s exhibits feature some nationally recognized talent, including the Blue Man Group, America’s Got Talent top-10 finalist dance group Diavolo and British installation artists Architects of Air.
Creative City Project aims to “shape the global perception of Orlando as a city known for creativity and innovation” as it expands in 2019 with the Immerse Innovation Expo.
“We’re committed to making Immerse a destination event for people from around the world, and we also want Immerse to be an event that makes us Orlando residents proud,” says Creative City Project executive director Cole NeSmith.
Back in 2012, a group of artists performing on street corners and in plazas around downtown Orlando banded together as the Creative City Project. When the event changed its name to Immerse in 2017, a commitment was made to “cultivate a thriving arts community in Central Florida, to nurture a deeper sense of ownership of and care for Orlando amongst its residents and to shape the global perception of the City Beautiful as one known for innovation and creativity.”
Since then, Immerse has generated crowds of over 40,000 people on the streets of Orlando, with over 100,000 expected for the 2020 event, which will be expanded to a three- or four-day event, according to NeSmith.
"As we continue to grow, we want to expand our radius to more national and international acts. Our international acts this year showcase our reach but also open to door for growth looking into events moving forward," NeSmith says.
This year, Immerse will offer four ticket packages for guests looking to add to their cultivated creative experience.
While Orlando residents can walk through the city exhibits free of charge, general admission pricing is set at $10, with full-experience packages starting at $22.
Full-experience guests will not only have access to 1,000 of Immerse's most entertaining artists but also receive access to the interactive installations put together by Architects of Air and to the "Worlds of Corkcicle," 12 fully immersive rooms that feature unique exhibits that you can see, feel and experience for yourself.
Are you an artistic aficionado? Purchase the VIP package for $102 and get access to reserved VIP-only viewing areas at the stages and a guide to help you navigate Immerse 2019 like a pro. The VIP package also includes two free drinks for guests 21 and over.
Dinner and a show? Purchase the Dinner Party Project Experience for $150 and dine like the culturally complex consumer you are with a four-course meal served to you right in the center of the action by some of Orlando's finest local chefs. Enjoy complete VIP access and exclusive performances just for your party.
"We want artists and audiences to have the most amazing experiences of their lives, so we’re always considering how we can collaborate with artists to do something new and unique," says NeSmith.