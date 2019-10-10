The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 10, 2019

The Heard

Garth Brooks to play exclusive "Dive Bar" show in Sanford this month

Posted By on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 3:31 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY COUNTRY MUSIC LIVE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Country Music Live/Facebook
Country superstar Garth Brooks has been getting back to his club-gig roots with a series of exclusive and intimate "Dive Bar" shows around the country, and the next one will be in Sanford! This is not a ticketed show, so the only way you can get in is through an ongoing contest set up by local country radio station K92-FM, where listeners call in to hopefully win tickets daily.

Garth Brooks brings his Dive Bar Tour to Sanford's The Barn on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Villages, Florida’s largest retirement community, has the nation's highest rate of working poor Read More

  2. Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection fundraising slows, following Trump impeachment defense Read More

  3. Epcot's 'IllumiNations' globe seen demolished in photos over the weekend Read More

  4. Wendy Chioji, legendary Central Florida news anchor, has died Read More

  5. You can apparently purchase an F-16 fighter jet in Florida now Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation