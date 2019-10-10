Thursday, October 10, 2019
Garth Brooks to play exclusive "Dive Bar" show in Sanford this month
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 3:31 PM
Photo courtesy Country Music Live/Facebook
Country superstar Garth Brooks
has been getting back to his club-gig roots with a series of exclusive and intimate "Dive Bar" shows around the country, and the next one will be in Sanford
! This is not a ticketed show, so the only way you can get in is through an ongoing contest set up by local country radio station K92-FM
, where listeners call in to hopefully win tickets daily.
Garth Brooks brings his Dive Bar Tour to Sanford's The Barn
on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
