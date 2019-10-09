The Heard

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

The Heard

Posies frontman Ken Stringfellow plays intimate show at Timucua

Posted By on Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 6:14 PM

click to enlarge ken_stringfellow.jpg
When power-pop icon Ken Stringfellow came to Orlando for his first ever solo tour through Florida in 2016, it was a special and unbelievably intimate engagement at Lil Indies. So intimate, in fact, that a second performance had to be added that same night to accommodate another shift of fans. Now it looks like the Posies cofounder is making a tradition of appearing here in alternative venues. This time, space should be much less of a problem without sacrificing any of that intimacy at the Timucua Arts Foundation, where some of the city’s most engaging shows have happened. There, he’ll be revisiting his 2001 magnum opus, Touched, a great discussion of which can be heard on the Sept. 26 podcast of “Intersection” with Matthew Peddie on WMFE 90.7 FM. But go for Stringfellow’s stories, too. With an illustrious career that’s included stints with not just his own Posies but also Big Star and REM, the conversation alone should be illuminating.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 | Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave. | 321-234-3985 | timucua.com | $25-$75

