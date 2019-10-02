The Heard

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Mixtape, Vol. 7 throws down an 80s night to benefit Orlando's Urban Think Foundation

Posted By on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 6:28 PM

Now in its seventh year, the annual musical throwdown Mixtape, Vol. 7 doubles as a benefit for the Urban Think Foundation (which brings us Burrow Press and Page 15) looks back toward the 1980s.

Featuring new-wavey cover band the Spazmatics running through the hits of the Where's the Beef? Generation and a phalanx of themed cocktails, including Caddyshack- and Pretty in Pink-inspired beverages, the night promises to be totally tubular and makes us grateful that every year Urban Think says, "I'll be back."

Thursday, Oct. 3, 7 p.m. | Wall Street Plaza, 25 Wall St. | 407-849-0471 | urbanthinkfoundation.org | $10-$100



