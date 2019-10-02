Florida's first Chipotle drive-thru is coming to Kissimmee

click to enlarge





Expected to open in November, the new restaurant is part of Chipotle’s plan to establish "a few dozen more Chipotlanes in 2019," according to the release, as an initiative to do more with Chipotle’s digital platform. Patrons can place orders via Chipotle’s web site or mobile app and pick up their order at Chipotlanes locations.



Rolling Oaks Commons announced leases for several other eateries, including "fryer-free casual" Island Wing Co.'s third restaurant in Central Florida, a Jersey Mike’s, and the third Orlando-area location for Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery. The plaza already shares a SuperTarget, Ross and TJ Maxx, in case you pop into a new clothing size from all the food.







The center is adjacent to the newly developed, 300-acre Margaritaville Resort Orlando and the Sunset Walk retail, dining and entertainment venue, less than one mile from Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.





Chipotle Mexican Grill’s first Florida location with drive-thru service – called "Chipotlanes" – is opening in Kissimmee this November.Southeast Centers, the developer of the Rolling Oaks Commons shopping center on Rolling Oaks Boulevard, sent out a press release touting the new lease. The Chipotle drive-thru concept was announced by the Newport Beach, California, company in 2017 and has initially rolled out to 10 locations.