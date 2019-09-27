Orlando will soon get to play a city-wide, virtual murder-mystery game

click to enlarge
-
Photo via CluedUpp Games/Instagram
Fancy yourself a super sleuth? Then grab your thinking cap because this is one event that you won’t want to miss.
Described as a “Cluedo-style, crime-solving adventure game,” this city-wide whodunit transports players to 1960s London to solve the double murder of the world-famous Kray twins. Held on Nov. 2 and played via a self-guided app, teams will race around town in pursuit of virtual witnesses, eliminate suspects and catch the killer before time runs out.
Teams are allowed to start from any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., but must solve their case before 5 p.m. Prizes will also be awarded for fastest team, best fancy dress (1960s-inspired), best team picture, best team name, best "little" detective and best K-9 detective. Tickets are $45 per team of two to six adult players per team, though kids up to age 16 and (and K-9 units) are allowed to join for free.
The event is hosted by CluedUpp Games, an independent games studio that specializes in large-scale, outdoor gaming experiences. Check out their Facebook event
for more details, and visit their website
to purchase tickets.
click image
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
-
image via CluedUpp on Facebook