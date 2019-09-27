The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 27, 2019

The Gist

Orlando will soon get to play a city-wide, virtual murder-mystery game

Posted By on Fri, Sep 27, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CLUEDUPP GAMES/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via CluedUpp Games/Instagram
Fancy yourself a super sleuth? Then grab your thinking cap because this is one event that you won’t want to miss.

Described as a “Cluedo-style, crime-solving adventure game,” this city-wide whodunit transports players to 1960s London to solve the double murder of the world-famous Kray twins. Held on Nov. 2 and played via a self-guided app, teams will race around town in pursuit of virtual witnesses, eliminate suspects and catch the killer before time runs out.

Teams are allowed to start from any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., but must solve their case before 5 p.m. Prizes will also be awarded for fastest team, best fancy dress (1960s-inspired), best team picture, best team name, best "little" detective and best K-9 detective. Tickets are $45 per team of two to six adult players per team, though kids up to age 16 and (and K-9 units) are allowed to join for free.

The event is hosted by CluedUpp Games, an independent games studio that specializes in large-scale, outdoor gaming experiences. Check out their Facebook event for more details, and visit their website to purchase tickets.
click image IMAGE VIA CLUEDUPP ON FACEBOOK
  • image via CluedUpp on Facebook
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. One of Animal Kingdom's rides has been shut down for months, and the mystery could tell us about the future of Disney Read More

  2. As prices rise and attendance lags, Walt Disney World axes Orlando performers Read More

  3. Universal Parks CEO talks Disney, SeaWorld, and Universal's answer to Magicbands Read More

  4. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld win big at amusement-industry awards, but Disney World goes home empty-handed Read More

  5. Florida is finally getting the post-apocalyptic restaurant it deserves Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation