Downtown Orlando office building to receive major overhaul, new offices and stores

Screenshot via Google Maps
Developers have announced a new project that will transform the corner of Jefferson St. and Orange Ave. in downtown Orlando.
Previously called the Cornerstone Building
, the 140,991 square-foot, four-story office building at 150 N. Orange Avenue will be called Fulcrum, according to developers Third & Urban.
The AECOM building will feature open office spaces with shared tenant spaces and street-level retail. The rear alley will be revived with landscaping and a large-scale mural created by a nationally recognized artist. No word yet on who that might be.
Photo via PR South
"Fulcrum A Facade"
The building, being redesigned by Smith Dalia and Orlando-based Walker Design is "currently in the planning and demolition phase." Construction is expected to begin in a few months, with an expected completion in the second quarter of 2020, according to Third & Urban's press release.
“We are excited to unveil Fulcrum to Orlando,” said Hank Farmer, development overseer for Third & Urban in a statement. “We have long admired the downtown submarket and feel this is a great opportunity for a creative office concept and our brand of development. We are committed to making Fulcrum a unique destination, unlike anything else in the market.”
Photo via PR South
Fulcrum northwest mural.
Third & Urban and Federal Capital Partners are investing more than $4.5 million to update the building’s structure, common areas and amenities.
Photo via PR South
Fulcrum northeast corner.
The retail area on the ground-floor will incorporate multiple food and beverage concepts, with some service retail to support downtown’s growing employee and residential populations. Real estate company Foundry Commercial is leading the office and retail leasing for the Fulcrum project and will offer property and construction management services.
“Interest in Fulcrum has been strong in the early-going,” Alex Rosario, a Principal for Foundry Commercial, said in a press release. "We are excited to capitalize on downtown Orlando’s momentum with the vision and approach of Third & Urban and FCP.”
