Thursday, September 26, 2019
Jaden Smith announces second Orlando appearance on Friday, after Tyler the Creator show
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Sep 26, 2019 at 2:05 PM
Photo courtesy Jaden Smith/Facebook
Pop royalty Jaden Smith
is going to have a busy night in Orlando this Friday. Not only is he a special guest on Tyler, the Creator's "Igor" tour stop at Addition Financial Arena
near UCF, but just last night he announced a second appearance later in the evening, at the official "Igor" afterparty at downtown Orlando's Celine
.
Jaden Smith headlines Celine
this Friday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
