Wednesday, September 25, 2019

No lie: Tyler, the Creator brings 'Igor' tour to University of Central Florida this week

Posted By on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 11:55 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY SAM ROCK
  • Photo by Sam Rock
Young hip-hop firebrand and boundary-pusher Tyler, the Creator is set to wow UCF students and Orlando hip-hop heads at the Addition Arena as part of a tour supporting new album Igor. The new record is a sonically adventurous breakup chronicle that is pushing Tyler to greater and more dramatic performance heights – Paper magazine recently raved that he was channeling Mary J. Blige at a summertime Governor’s Ball performance – and with GoldLink and (the) Jaden Smith (!) along for the ride, you’ve got yourself a show. This MC is evolving creatively at a dizzying clip; check out this incarnation before he goes full jazz-fusion or death metal next time around.

with GoldLink, Jaden Smith | 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 | Addition Financial Arena, 12777 Gemini Blvd. | 407-823-3070 | additionfiarena.com | $27-$67

@ Addition Financial Arena
12777 N. Gemini Blvd.
UCF
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., Sept. 27, 7 p.m.
Price: $27-$67
