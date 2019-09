No lie: Tyler, the Creator brings 'Igor' tour to University of Central Florida this week

click to enlarge Photo by Sam Rock

Young hip-hop firebrand and boundary-pusher Tyler, the Creator is set to wow UCF students and Orlando hip-hop heads at the Addition Arena as part of a tour supporting new album. The new record is a sonically adventurous breakup chronicle that is pushing Tyler to greater and more dramatic performance heights –magazine recently raved that he was channeling Mary J. Blige at a summertime Governor’s Ball performance – and with GoldLink and (the) Jaden Smith (!) along for the ride, you’ve got yourself a show. This MC is evolving creatively at a dizzying clip; check out this incarnation before he goes full jazz-fusion or death metal next time around.with GoldLink, Jaden Smith | 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 | Addition Financial Arena, 12777 Gemini Blvd. | 407-823-3070 | additionfiarena.com | $27-$67