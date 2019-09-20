Winter Park Korean-French patisserie Bread & Co. 'temporarily closed'

click to enlarge
Notes plastered all over the windows of Bread & Co. Artisan Bakery on Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park suggest an uncertain future for the French-Korean patisserie.
"Due to our store renovation, we are temporarily closed," read the signs.
A peep through the windows revealed furnishings in slight disarray, but nothing to suggest renovations were imminent.
There were even some lonely desserts in the display case by the register.
We've reached out to the bakery for details, but don't be surprised if the space changes hands for the third time in a year (Wonton Asian Kitchen
closed last November before Bread & Co. moved in this past April).
In the meantime, you can still get a fix of Bread & Co.'s pastries at their Lotte Market Plaza location on West Colonial Drive.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.