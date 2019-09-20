Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 20, 2019

Tip Jar

Winter Park Korean-French patisserie Bread & Co. 'temporarily closed'

Posted By on Fri, Sep 20, 2019 at 9:53 AM

click to enlarge FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
Notes plastered all over the windows of Bread & Co. Artisan Bakery on Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park suggest an uncertain future for the French-Korean patisserie.

"Due to our store renovation, we are temporarily closed," read the signs.

A peep through the windows revealed furnishings in slight disarray, but nothing to suggest renovations were imminent.

There were even some lonely desserts in the display case by the register.



We've reached out to the bakery for details, but don't be surprised if the space changes hands for the third time in a year (Wonton Asian Kitchen closed last November before Bread & Co. moved in this past April).

In the meantime, you can still get a fix of Bread & Co.'s pastries at their Lotte Market Plaza location on West Colonial Drive.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.
Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Climate strike in Orlando will begin regular 'Fridays For Future' protests Read More

  2. New Florida governor means new favorite convenience store Read More

  3. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld win big at amusement-industry awards, but Disney World goes home empty-handed Read More

  4. Lake Nona's new self-driving buses move slower than your grandma on cough syrup Read More

  5. Take a tour of the Milk District at their annual Milky Way sip-and-stroll Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation