Wonton Asian Kitchen in Winter Park has closed

Photo via Wonton Asian Kitchen/Facebook
After roughly a year in business, Wonton Asian Kitchen in Winter Park has officially closed its doors.
The Asian fusion restaurant, which was located at the corner of Fairbanks and South Orlando Avenue, announced the closure Wednesday morning on their Facebook
page, while also hinting that a new venture may be in the works.
"Wonton has closed it’s doors. It has been our greatest pleasure to serve you. Thank you for all of your support. Please keep an eye on the building; a very new and exciting restaurant is coming...," read the post.
Wonton Asian Kitchen offered a wide menu of finger foods, bánh mìs, bulgogi tacos, and of course, a whole lot of wontons.
Orlando Weekly
attempted to reach out to the business, but the phone is now disconnected.
