Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Tip Jar

Wonton Asian Kitchen in Winter Park has closed

Posted By on Wed, Nov 21, 2018 at 12:28 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WONTON ASIAN KITCHEN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Wonton Asian Kitchen/Facebook
After roughly a year in business, Wonton Asian Kitchen in Winter Park has officially closed its doors.

The Asian fusion restaurant, which was located at the corner of Fairbanks and South Orlando Avenue, announced the closure Wednesday morning on their Facebook page, while also hinting that a new venture may be in the works.

"Wonton has closed it’s doors. It has been our greatest pleasure to serve you. Thank you for all of your support. Please keep an eye on the building; a very new and exciting restaurant is coming...," read the post.

Wonton Asian Kitchen offered a wide menu of finger foods, bánh mìs, bulgogi tacos, and of course, a whole lot of wontons.



Orlando Weekly attempted to reach out to the business, but the phone is now disconnected.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The New York Times may have just leaked a major update planned for Walt Disney World Read More

  2. Margaritaville just confirmed it's building one of the most technologically advanced water parks ever in Kissimmee Read More

  3. Disney wants you to help name this baby giraffe at Animal Kingdom Read More

  4. Brightline-Virgin rail service from Orlando to Tampa could cost $35 for one-way ticket Read More

  5. Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs will host their first annual '12 Beers of Christmas' event Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation