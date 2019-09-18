Bloggytown

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Florida cops leave 'closed for your business' yard signs in front of raided homes

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 6:28 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NORTH PORT POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Photo via North Port Police Department
Officers with the North Port Police Department in Sarasota County are now leaving behind yard signs in front of homes they’ve successfully executed a drug raid, reading “This drug house closed for business.”

“Drug dealers, it’s a ‘sign’ of things to come. The North Port Community is putting you on notice,” said the department in a recent Facebook post.

Overall the reactions on the post seem positive, with most residents and commenters cheering on the police. However, there are also a few occasional voices of reason pointing out that the department seems to be declaring people guilty of crimes before they’ve even been charged. “So much for the legal system and due process,” wrote one commenter.

“We think this will impact their 'business' which is the goal. They know we know, now so does everyone else. Don’t sell drugs in North Port,” said a NPPD spokesperson to Fox News, who also mentioned that they got the idea from another department in Flagler County.



As a sort of warning to other potential drug dealers, the social media post also goes into specific details on what happens before you end up with a yard sign:

1. The community tips come in.

2. The intel division begins to investigate.

3. The Special Enforcement Team builds the case. (while you think you’re getting away with it)

4. The Special Response Team shows up one random morning at your door.

5. You go to jail.

6. You get this sign in your front yard letting everyone know you are out of business.

Of course, the police department doesn’t mention what happens to the signs if the charges are dropped.
