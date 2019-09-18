Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Bloggytown

Duke Energy says electric bills in Florida will be reduced in 2020

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 4:03 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY FRÉ SONNEVELD / UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Fré Sonneveld / Unsplash
Duke Energy Florida said Monday it expects to see a reduction in customers’ monthly electric bills in 2020 because of factors such as lower fuel costs for power plants.

For residential customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month – a common benchmark in the utility industry – bills would be reduced $4.69 beginning in January, according to Duke, which serves about 1.8 million customers in the state.

Commercial and industrial customers would see decreases between 3 percent and 9 percent. Utilities each year make filings with the Florida Public Service Commission that take into account expenses such as fuel and environmental costs. The commission is expected this fall to consider Duke filings that would lead to the reductions in monthly bills.

Tampa Electric Co. also announced this month that it expects slight reductions in customers’ bills in 2020. Tampa Electric pointed to issues such as lower natural-gas prices. Tampa Electric said residential electric bills would drop about 1 percent next year. For a residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month, that would translate to a $1.06 reduction, the utility said.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld's CEO jumps ship after more than 100 Orlando employees are laid off Read More

  2. Disney confirmed major Epcot overhaul, but there's more to the Orlando plans than Disney is letting on Read More

  3. Orlando Taco Week starts Friday at more than 25 restaurants Read More

  4. Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers to play Orlando in December Read More

  5. New tropical depression forming in the Atlantic is expected to become Hurricane Imelda Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation