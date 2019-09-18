Duke Energy says electric bills in Florida will be reduced in 2020

click to enlarge Photo by Fré Sonneveld / Unsplash

Duke Energy Florida said Monday it expects to see a reduction in customers’ monthly electric bills in 2020 because of factors such as lower fuel costs for power plants.For residential customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month – a common benchmark in the utility industry – bills would be reduced $4.69 beginning in January, according to Duke, which serves about 1.8 million customers in the state.Commercial and industrial customers would see decreases between 3 percent and 9 percent. Utilities each year make filings with the Florida Public Service Commission that take into account expenses such as fuel and environmental costs. The commission is expected this fall to consider Duke filings that would lead to the reductions in monthly bills.Tampa Electric Co. also announced this month that it expects slight reductions in customers’ bills in 2020. Tampa Electric pointed to issues such as lower natural-gas prices. Tampa Electric said residential electric bills would drop about 1 percent next year. For a residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month, that would translate to a $1.06 reduction, the utility said.