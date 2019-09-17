The Orlando cult for NYC electro-punk act Machine Girl is getting insane

click to enlarge Sandy Holmes

Machine Girl at Stonewall Bar

Machine Girl at Stonewall Bar

Machine Girl at Stonewall Bar

Machine Girl at Stonewall Bar

Machine Girl at Stonewall Bar

Jas000n at Stonewall Bar

Jas000n at Stonewall Bar

Five Star Hotel at Stonewall Bar

Five Star Hotel at Stonewall Bar

The street buzz for New York electro-punk actis hitting a fever pitch in Orlando. It’s not just the quantity they’re drawing, though packing out a show in the nightlife desert that is Sunday evening in Parramore is a heroic feat definitely worth noting. It’s also the quality of their crowd, who were aof anticipation and hype.No warm-up was needed. This throng knew the deal. They were already locked and loaded by the time the band took the stage. And as soon as Machine Girl dropped in, the roomShit. Got. Sick.It’s no wonder when music that’s as muchas it iscomes via frenzied electronics, a live drummer and a singer who spends as much show time in the melee with the crowd as on stage.While the sonic blitzkrieg rained down like a fast-forward waterfall, frontperson Matt Stephenson went fullgoing from stage to floor to table, and at one point on top of the bar with ass completely bared.With 360 degrees of physicality and thrill, their shows are the kind of concert experience that’s the stuff of legend. Electronic music now has its ownand its name is Machine Girl. And their cult here is surging hard.Representing Orlando was local music figure and fringe fashion platethis time appearing live withDee Crittenden on guitar. Jas000n’s electronic music rides a dark and stark frequency that’s as rooted in the alternative underground as it is in dance music. Under the murky, obscure hues throbs the pulse of deep house and other beat-based dance forms. It pumps with awhere starkness, sensuality and style converge.Also playing was Machine Girl tourmatea solo Pittsburgh act that’s a caustic collision of aggressive electronics, industrial and noise. An onslaught of abrasion, rhythm and vocals of near-metal intensity, it’s aAnd it packed enough raw inspiration to kick off the night’s first legit pit.