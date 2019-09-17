The Heard

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Cali punk legends Bad Religion to play Orlando this Thursday

Posted By on Tue, Sep 17, 2019 at 12:46 PM

PHOTO BY ALICE BAXLEY
  • Photo by Alice Baxley
Bad Religion earned their place in punk rock history long ago – the Los Angeles punks have been questioning all forms of authority and dismantling the status quo since the 1980s. This is a band that inspired a generation of angst-filled-youth to leave it all in the pit, as well as at the ballot box. And for better or worse (sadly, it's definitely worse), bands like Bad Religion are needed now more than ever. There's nothing like a solid punk show to remind you that you're not alone in your misery, and together, the establishment doesn't stand a chance.

Bad Religion play the House of Blues on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. along with the Murder Police and Emily Davis. Tickets can be purchased here.



