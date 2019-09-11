Cellist Daniel Levin and movement artist A. Eithne Hamilton collaborate at CityArts' In-Between Series

click to enlarge
The In-Between Series, now under the joint aegis of CityArts and the Timucua Arts Foundation, continues to be one of the best values out there for anyone interested in avant-garde and experimental music. This month’s performance features cellist Daniel Levin and movement artist A. Eithne Hamilton in a collaborative improvisational piece. Hamilton says she creates site-specific, immersive environments that “become a bridge to a world that I find more interesting, that I would rather be living in” and we don’t know about you, but some creative, humanistic world-building sounds pretty great to us right about now. Come downtown and let Levin and Hamilton make a new and better space for your mind and body, if only for an hour or so.
7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 | CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave. | facebook.com/cityartsfactory
| $5
