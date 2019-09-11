The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

The Gist

Cellist Daniel Levin and movement artist A. Eithne Hamilton collaborate at CityArts' In-Between Series

Posted By on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 3:51 PM

click to enlarge daniel_levin_and_a_eithne_hamilton.jpg
The In-Between Series, now under the joint aegis of CityArts and the Timucua Arts Foundation, continues to be one of the best values out there for anyone interested in avant-garde and experimental music. This month’s performance features cellist Daniel Levin and movement artist A. Eithne Hamilton in a collaborative improvisational piece. Hamilton says she creates site-specific, immersive environments that “become a bridge to a world that I find more interesting, that I would rather be living in” and we don’t know about you, but some creative, humanistic world-building sounds pretty great to us right about now. Come downtown and let Levin and Hamilton make a new and better space for your mind and body, if only for an hour or so.

7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 | CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave. | facebook.com/cityartsfactory | $5

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details The In-Between Series: Daniel Levin & A. Eithne Hamilton
@ CityArts
39 South Magnolia Avenue
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
When: Mon., Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Price: free
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details CityArts
39 South Magnolia Avenue
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
Theater
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    The In-Between Series: Daniel Levin & A. Eithne Hamilton @ CityArts

    • Mon., Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m. free

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man discovers car with body of missing man in lake using Google Maps Read More

  2. Slice by Pizza Bruno won't open in Mills 50 after all Read More

  3. Tropical disturbance heading to Florida likely to become Tropical Storm Humberto over the weekend Read More

  4. Florida medical marijuana dispensary now sells the state’s first cannabis tablet Read More

  5. Patty Sheehan, Orlando's first openly gay city commissioner, comes out as survivor of ‘ex-gay’ ministries Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation