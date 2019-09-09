Orlando astrologer RJ Speiser hails the arrival of Virgo season with new chances for honest introspection

Illustration by Anna Cruz

I’m writing this article from a hand-carved bench in the center square of Caldas de Rainha, Portugal. It is a small beach town about an hour north of Lisbon. It feels as far away as possible from the daily hustle and bustle of my big city life. The weather is warm but breezy. The streets are quiet at night. The food is homegrown. The people are friendly. It's a much-needed break.Before I left for this trip I had reached my mental limits in many areas of life. Work was taking up nearly sixteen hours of my day. A new relationship was falling apart, leaving me with constant anxiety. In the weeks leading up to my vacation, I simply wasn’t finding any space for self-care. So, somewhere near a rocky beach, where all you can see for miles is bright blue, crystal clear water, I meditated on my recent successes and failures. I tried my best not to cry.One late evening near the beach, I crossed paths with a twenty-something fortuneteller named Alex. He read my fortune. “Your fortune says you must drink the blood of three sheep, eat four speckled dark beans and the hair of a wild donkey,” he lamented while staring off wide-eyed into the distance.He suddenly started to laugh, “I’m kidding, please don’t do that … or leave me a bad review on Facebook.” I smiled and asked for his birthdate. It is the day after mine. Figures.I pulled three tarot cards from his visibly worn deck; representing my past, present and future. “Ah! Very interesting,” he declared in a thick accent. “They all say the same thing.”His dog started barking loudly at my friend playing guitar in the distance. The reader continued, unaware: “You must learn to let go. Just surrender. Stop trying to control everything because you can’t.” What seemed almost too cliché for a tarot reading really was the advice I needed to hear.This month we enter into Virgo season. A sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, logic, reasoning, order and discipline. Virgos receive their Zodiac name from the term “virgin”. In short, this means the energy they exude is pure, humble and passive. However, Virgos are perfectionists. To a Virgo, there’s actually a right and a wrong way to do something. As an earth sign, they are dedicated to their work and being the best at what they do. They won’t settle for anything less. When it comes to romance, the planet of love, Venus, is actually debilitated in Virgo. You see, love isn’t meant to be rational. Virgo is about being logical. Love is way too much fluff and fantasy for a sign ruled by clarity and communication. The opposite sign (or polar sign) of Virgo is Pisces. Pisces is a water sign that fully embraces romance and healing. Pisces also rules the energy of Portugal (where I ended up this month) and truly represents going with the flow.So, as this handsome, traveling vagabond read my cards while the sunset landed on the beach, I knew my lesson this month was all about surrendering. Virgo wants you to purify all those negative thoughts from your mind. Get rid of all of your limiting beliefs since the only thing you can ever truly control in life is how you feel. I believe many people are unhappy because they know exactly what they want but they’re too afraid to let go of what is no longer serving them. Fear can be paralyzing.Virgo wants you to take control of your life. Virgos view relationships as something you can calculate, deliberate on and pontificate over. So, my astro advice this month is the same lesson as Alex the Traveling Tarot Reader from Portugal: Be honest with yourself and then surrender to the experience. Don’t try to make others like you or love you. Don’t attempt to change how others see you. Have confidence in yourself, your decisions and the things you firmly believe in. Hold your head up high and purify your thoughts. Find emotional balance. Have patience. Be fearless and when you finally let go of everything you think you desire, you will get exactly what you actually need.To my heroic rams, Mars is transiting Virgo this month helping you find grounding. Your ruling planet, Mars, representing passion, work, brotherhood and ambition, is in an earth sign, making you more accountable and ordered in your project planning. Moderation is key this month. Don’t try to do everything at once, space targeted goals out little by little and watch your dreams grow with patience. Virgo is about diligence and planning. Aries is about fast forward movement. So, be easy with yourself and the dreams you have. When Mercury and Venus enter Libra later this month (your polar sign), expect to seek out balance and patience in your personal life. Virgo sets you up for a heightened sense of focus and organization in your professional life. However, when Libra moves in, expect to move this clarity in your goals to your personal dealings in relationships as well.To my dedicated bulls, your fellow earth sign is in town this month and it’s time for you guys to get your hands in the dirt. When the sun, Venus and Mars transit Virgo this month, expect to find yourself wanting to be more connected to your hands, the earth and things you can physically manipulate. Virgo puts you at ease because you feel comfortable with order and consistency. However, your earth energy combined with Mercury (who rules Virgo) adds a heightened sense of wanting to connect to your roots and the ground. This would be a great month to plant for a late fall harvest. Perhaps there are seeds you want to sow in many areas of your life. When the full moon blooms in Pisces at the end of the month, it would be an ideal time to set intentions. The energy to manifest your desires and harvest your dreams is heavily on your side this month.To my talkative twins, your half-sister Virgo is in full swing this month. You see, Mercury (your ruling planet) also rules the sign of Virgo. Yet, the energy of this planet expresses itself in totally different ways when transiting each of your signs. With Virgo entering the sun, Venus, Mars and Mercury, the power of this planet will cause you to reevaluate the things you want in life. In short, Virgo adopts the same drive to communicate but later grounds it. Geminis are air signs that can get lost in fantasy (think of yourself as the student of Mercury), whereas Virgo is a methodical earth sign grounded in reality (think of it like the teacher of Mercury). You both need each other to become the best versions of your highest self. However, this month Virgo will help you step into a leadership role. This reevaluation (or purification) is about being firm on the things you need in life and getting rid of all the head chatter that is no longer serving you. It’s about knowing you have the power to come back down, heal and teach others, while most importantly, communicating your needs effectively.To my compassionate crabs, Virgo season is here to calm your nerves. As fall begins and the surrounding energy starts to turn a new page, you may have already noticed a deep energetic shift in the air. Virgo begins a new season for planting, harvesting, sowing and planning. This is a point of energy that can help you move away from the constant waves of emotions and heat this summer. Virgo will purify and heal, as well as move you to a space where you can ground yourself. Use this month to reflect on where you have grown this summer. Look for areas where you’ve blossomed in your personal life. What changes do you notice? What do you feel you have been able to accomplish? Where is there still room for improvement? Use this month to focus on the ways you can keep getting stronger and more confident. Also, when Venus enters Libra at the end of the month, you may find yourself ready to embrace a new romance.To my driven lions, as the neighboring sign to Virgo, you brought in a lot of passion and energy last month. The strong Leo sun asked people to step out of their comfort zones and start standing up for themselves. In short, you inspire people. However, as Virgo enters the new season, it asks Leo to take a step back and start planning your inward journey. Virgo asks where you can find inner peace and clarity. As the virgin of the Zodiac, Virgo expresses itself outwardly much differently than a Leo sun sign. The lesson in the sun and new moon lie in areas where you can sacrifice your needs for others, be humble in areas of success and take a break from the socializing to figure out your own needs. Virgins are considered “pure” and this month is all about getting rid of old bad habits.Welcome home to your beautiful fall season, dear virgins! You hold a deep healing power and your ability to master skills is an inspiration to the rest of the Zodiac. You help people get real. You help people purify their lives. You are the 6th sign and ruling over the 6th house, you focus on health and coping with stress. You are the grounding force that helps the universe come down from its high horse, fall from its ego and finally, just be easy but frank. However, because of these amazing skills you bestow on others, you can be exceptionally hard on yourself. The lesson this month is about being easy on and healing yourself. Use the sun’s warm light as it transits your natal chart this month, to find spaces where you can forgive imperfections and love yourself fully. Use your energy to hold as much space as you need for yourself this month.To my balanced baby Libras, this month your neighbor Virgo is setting up the stage to move into your season. As the month progresses, Venus, Mercury and the sun will begin to transit your sign. In preparation for this, I encourage you this month to do an inventory of your relationships and ask yourself where you can start doing some better emotional organizing. This month provides a wonderful opportunity to get really clear on what you want. What makes you feel good. The type of people you want to surround yourself with. You are a natural romantic and socializer but you can lose yourself easily in the process. In short, pleasing everyone isn’t actually always best for everyone. The key here this month is in using Virgos energy to compartmentalize your needs, structure them logically and feel confident in those needs so you can move forward into your season ready to embrace love.My seductive Scorpios, Virgo season is here to help cool down your passion. With Leo last month in full effect, your energy may be feeling a bit scattered and perhaps all over the place. Virgo is a good romantic compatibility sign for you because they can go really deep emotionally due to their ability to organize emotions, or rather, separate themselves from it through a process of reasoning. Virgo is similar to your polar sign (Taurus) because they are both earth signs. This means that Virgo provides a safe space to explore deeper areas of your emotional depths, while also helping you understand yourself. This month, use the exerting force of a Virgo sun and full moon in Pisces to manifest the life you want to be living. Be fearless. Let go. Create the world of your dreams through proper patience, planning and emotional restraint. Virgo teaches you to be clear and confident. Simply put, you have all the tools to transform, grow bigger and be your best self.My dear optimistic archers, Virgo season is here to help you get serious. Ruled by Jupiter, you are naturally outgoing and optimistic. Virgo is all about purifying yourself through a private, internal process. This month is also about gaining clarity in your life. Virgo teaches you to get really, really real. It also provides weight to hold you and this heaviness helps you see things from a logical and balanced perspective. Virgo teaches you that it is okay to analyze your emotions, as long as it’s for better self-understanding. The lesson this month is about stepping back from your world in order to see a larger perspective. Sometimes it’s not always best to keep things light and easy with others in order to just maintain peace. Virgo says true peace comes from deep inside. As long as you are able to feel connected to your own core, you will be able to create the life you want.My wise, old goats. Your sister earth sign Virgo is here to soothe your wounds. Capricorn is all about hard work and dedication, maybe even more than a Virgo. This means that the energy this month supports your mental discipline. However, Virgo season wants to teach you that control is an illusion. The only thing you can really control is the way you feel. For a Capricorn, it can often be difficult to determine how you feel, because you base your emotions on external success. However, true victories come from a deep internal sense of understanding. This means that by getting real about your emotions, sitting with them, honoring them, feeling them and letting them go will help you ease anxiety and see life more clearly. Helping you then achieve all the things you want and more.To my cute water bearers, as an air sign you are all too familiar with the term "over-thinking." You create scenarios in your head before they ever even happen. Perhaps this is because you are so fixated on thinking for yourself. This is where you connect to Virgo. The ability to be independent and capable. However, the lesson this month is about loosening while still gaining. Meaning, by letting go of self-limiting beliefs, you will gain more clarity and confidence. This is what this month is all about. As the planets begin to transit Libra mid-month, you may find yourself ready to step into new, exciting relationships. Just be easy. Virgo says the more self-work you do this month by clearing out the energies you don’t need, you will become lighter and more free to explore those options.To my deep sea fish, your polar sign Virgo is in town to embrace you. As the opposite energy of Virgo, you help support one another. Pisces feels safe around Virgos. However, Virgo is a strong earth sign that can’t just let go and relax. Pisces is a water sign that can usually goes with the flow. However, your lesson this month is about getting real in your emotional world. Virgo grounds you and helps you analyze your needs. Virgo asks you to see areas where your deep waves of emotion and compassion are not useful. Have you noticed areas of your life where you believe you are embracing strong emotions, but in reality they are just weighing you down? Virgo, as a heavy earth sign, loves your ability to just drift into romances and friendships, and wants to teach you the lesson about clarity and stability. Earth energy is strong this month in your polar sign and will hold you accountable to seeing your emotions from a perspective that is real and true. In that grounding, what can you leave? What can you take? What can you change? How can you build yourself stronger? How can you step back from your sensitivity and just find clarity? Can you discuss your emotions without being carried away by them? Use Virgo to get rid of self-limiting beliefs and find your own inner voice of truth.