What Hurricane Dorian is doing to the Carolinas could have happened in Florida

Imagine having to clean THIS room! Such a close call, Walker, 7, says he always sleeps in his room, but decided to sleep downstairs during storm. Whew! @ABCNews4 #chsnews #DorianSC pic.twitter.com/lktiGm9ugO

[9:00AM] FLASH FLOODING will be likely for Hampton Roads and Northeast NC from Hurricane Dorian. Rainfall amounts could be as high as 8-10" for extreme Southeast VA and Coastal Northeast NC. All preparations need to be completed by midday today! #NCwx #VAwx #MDwx #Dorian pic.twitter.com/S34pQfjRMB