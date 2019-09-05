What Hurricane Dorian is doing to the Carolinas could have happened in Florida

The powerful storm devastated the Bahamas, and now the death toll there is steadily climbing into the double digits while the number of damaged or destroyed homes passes 13,000.
Kayaking down Ashley Avenue! #Dorian2019 #DorianSC #Charleston #HurricaneDorian #Huricane pic.twitter.com/VQnVYqXRd7— Zach Hough (@krazikyd17x) September 5, 2019
Dorian has now made landfall in South Carolina as a strong Category 2 storm, and it's showing us what could have happened in the Sunshine State.
Imagine having to clean THIS room! Such a close call, Walker, 7, says he always sleeps in his room, but decided to sleep downstairs during storm. Whew! @ABCNews4 #chsnews #DorianSC pic.twitter.com/lktiGm9ugO— Caroline Balchunas (@carolinebTV) September 5, 2019
[9:00AM] FLASH FLOODING will be likely for Hampton Roads and Northeast NC from Hurricane Dorian. Rainfall amounts could be as high as 8-10" for extreme Southeast VA and Coastal Northeast NC. All preparations need to be completed by midday today! #NCwx #VAwx #MDwx #Dorian pic.twitter.com/S34pQfjRMB— NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) September 5, 2019
Here’s 90 seconds of #Dorian in 6 seconds. pic.twitter.com/4CKNk8XSro— Gavin Jackson (@GavinJackson) September 5, 2019
All in all, Florida can be grateful we were spared Dorian's full impact. You can already donate or volunteer toward Dorian relief in the Bahamas with many groups and organizations.
Roof torn off portion of the Holy City Church on James Island. @ABCNews4 #chsnews #DorianSC pic.twitter.com/NtPIXMGFLS— Caroline Balchunas (@carolinebTV) September 5, 2019
