Thursday, August 29, 2019

Bloggytown

Publix is making Hurricane Dorian cake and some people are scandalized

Posted By on Thu, Aug 29, 2019 at 11:49 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA @FELIZKRENNEWS / TWITTER
Publix is back with the tongue-in-cheek hurricane cakes. Twitter agrees: it is the most-Florida thing ever.

The cakes started circulating on social media and most folks are getting a good laugh out of it.

I mean, one cake even says "go away" on it.
But then again, the Tampa Bay Times reports that some customers aren't really cool with the joke. Hurricane Dorian is now projected to hit Florida as a Category 4 storm, and it's poised to be the strongest Central Florida has seen in years.

Publix put out similar hurricane-themed cakes in 2017 back when Irma hit.
