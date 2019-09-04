How Central Floridians can help our neighbors in the Bahamas

click to enlarge Image via Shevrin Jones / Twitter

Floridians breathed a collective sigh of relief Tuesday, as Hurricane Dorian largely passed by Florida without causing major damage. The Bahamas were not nearly as fortunate, with catastrophic destruction across multiple islands leaving at least seven people dead.

An NBC News video shows the total devastation, with "roof-less homes, fallen walls, toppled trees, flooded streets, front yards filled with water and debris and cars strewn about will greet evacuated homeowners upon their return to neighborhoods."



Video from my family in the Bahamas 🇧🇸— -#Bahamas pic.twitter.com/Kbp8a7J5F2 — Shevrin Jones (@ShevrinJones) September 1, 2019

If you are in South Florida please stop by Koinonia Worship Center & Village today, located at 4900 West Hallandale Beach Blvd, Pembroke Park, FL at 9am-3pm. Bahamas need us to come through for them. We CAN, and we WILL! #BAHAMASTRONG pic.twitter.com/2Z01fZt5Py — Shevrin Jones (@ShevrinJones) September 3, 2019