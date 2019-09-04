How Central Floridians can help our neighbors in the Bahamas

Floridians breathed a collective sigh of relief Tuesday, as Hurricane Dorian largely passed by Florida without causing major damage. The Bahamas were not nearly as fortunate, with catastrophic destruction across multiple islands leaving at least seven people dead.
An NBC News video shows the total devastation, with "roof-less homes, fallen walls, toppled trees, flooded streets, front yards filled with water and debris and cars strewn about will greet evacuated homeowners upon their return to neighborhoods."
Eskamani's efforts are in coordination with state Rep. Shevrin Jones, who has family in the Bahamas and posted video accounts of their ordeal on Twitter during the storm.
Jones, whose office is in West Park in Broward County, had earlier listed items in need for Bahamas relief efforts, as well:
Video from my family in the Bahamas 🇧🇸— -#Bahamas pic.twitter.com/Kbp8a7J5F2— Shevrin Jones (@ShevrinJones) September 1, 2019
The long-term effects of the storm are not yet fully known, but in an interview on WLRN, Americas editor Tim Padgett spoke about the Bahamas devastation and the urgent need to make the Bahamas and other islands more resilient to monster storms.
If you are in South Florida please stop by Koinonia Worship Center & Village today, located at 4900 West Hallandale Beach Blvd, Pembroke Park, FL at 9am-3pm. Bahamas need us to come through for them. We CAN, and we WILL! #BAHAMASTRONG pic.twitter.com/2Z01fZt5Py— Shevrin Jones (@ShevrinJones) September 3, 2019
