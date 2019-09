Farewell, free tolls in Florida. We hardly knew ye

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe Stock

All good things must come to an end. Tolls were suspended throughout Florida , ahead of Hurricane Dorian on Sunday. Now, the Florida Department of Transportation is bringing them back.In our neck of the woods, Central Florida Expressway Authority will resume operations at 12:01 a.m. Friday on the roads below:(East–West Expressway)(Apopka Expressway)(Apopka connection)(Wekiva Parkway)(Poinciana Parkway)(Goldenrod Road and Palmetto Avenue)For a complete list of Florida roads, here's the news release . In other sad news, free parking in downtown Orlando garages ends on Thursday.