Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Farewell, free tolls in Florida. We hardly knew ye

Posted By on Wed, Sep 4, 2019 at 6:12 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
All good things must come to an end.

Tolls were suspended throughout Florida, ahead of Hurricane Dorian on Sunday. Now, the Florida Department of Transportation is bringing them back.

In our neck of the woods, Central Florida Expressway Authority will resume operations at 12:01 a.m. Friday on the roads below:

SR 408 (East–West Expressway)
SR 414 (Apopka Expressway)
SR 451 (Apopka connection)
SR 453 (Wekiva Parkway)
SR 538 (Poinciana Parkway)
SR 551 (Goldenrod Road and Palmetto Avenue)

For a complete list of Florida roads, here's the news release. In other sad news, free parking in downtown Orlando garages ends on Thursday.



