Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Here's where you can park for free today in downtown Orlando
Posted
By Jenna Lyons
on Wed, Sep 4, 2019 at 12:32 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via City of Orlando
The city of Orlando announced free parking at five garages due to Hurricane Dorian, and you have until Thursday morning to benefit from the waived fees.
Motorists can park at the following locations:
City Commons Parking Garage
, 460 Boone Ave.
Jefferson St. Garage
, 62 W Jefferson St.
Central Blvd Garage
, 53 W Central Blvd.
Orange County Administration Garage
, 300 Liberty Ave.
Library Garage
, 112 E Central Blvd
To avoid any fines (or worse, getting towed), city officials ask that motorists
move by 6 a.m. Thursday, September 5.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Tags: free parking orlando, hurricane dorian, downtown orlando, Image