Here's where you can park for free today in downtown Orlando

Here’s current full list: City Commons Parking Garage, Jefferson St. Garage, Central Blvd Garage, Orange County Administration Garage, Library Garage — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) September 1, 2019

The city of Orlando announced free parking at five garages due to Hurricane Dorian, and you have until Thursday morning to benefit from the waived fees.Motorists can park at the following locations:, 460 Boone Ave., 62 W Jefferson St., 53 W Central Blvd., 300 Liberty Ave., 112 E Central BlvdTo avoid any fines (or worse, getting towed), city officials ask that motorists move by 6 a.m. Thursday, September 5.