Florida man wants the U.S. military to fight Hurricane Dorian with ice

"All this warm weather and warm water. We have Navy," he says, looking directly at the camera. "Why don’t the Navy come and drop ice in the warm water so it don’t, so it can’t get going as fast as it’s going," he says, wearing a Hawaiian shirt.
From a mobile home park in Palm Bay, this man has some ideas on how the military could stop hurricanes. #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/JAiFJ7QAOc— tyler vazquez (@tyler_vazquez) September 1, 2019
president trump saying we should "nuke hurricanes" reminds me of the time there was like 12 different Facebook groups to "shoot Hurricane Irma" and then the Florida Sheriff's Department had to put out a statement telling everyone to not shoot the sky, it won't stop anything— sarah schauer 🦂 (@SJSchauer) August 26, 2019
