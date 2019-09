Florida man wants the U.S. military to fight Hurricane Dorian with ice

click to enlarge Screengrab via Tyler_Vazquez / Twitter

From a mobile home park in Palm Bay, this man has some ideas on how the military could stop hurricanes. #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/JAiFJ7QAOc — tyler vazquez (@tyler_vazquez) September 1, 2019

president trump saying we should "nuke hurricanes" reminds me of the time there was like 12 different Facebook groups to "shoot Hurricane Irma" and then the Florida Sheriff's Department had to put out a statement telling everyone to not shoot the sky, it won't stop anything — sarah schauer 🦂 (@SJSchauer) August 26, 2019

Hurricane Dorian is currently a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane lumbering towards the U.S. coastline at 5 mph, and while there are plenty of smart things to do in the meantime, one Florida man thinks the military should just drop some ice in the water."I don’t see how they haven’t come up with some way to combat these storms yet," said an unidentified Palm Bay man to's Tyler Vasquez "All this warm weather and warm water. We have Navy," he says, looking directly at the camera. "Why don’t the Navy come and drop ice in the warm water so it don’t, so it can’t get going as fast as it’s going," he says, wearing a Hawaiian shirt.Not stopping at ice, the Palm Bay man also would like the Air Force to get involved."There’s gotta be ways to combat this, other than just pointing at the thing and going, 'Well, now it’s getting worse,'" he says, laughing. "Well we know it's getting worse. But you tell us, 'Oh it's the warm weather. Oh, it’s the wind.' Drive some Air Force planes around to get the winds going the other way. The Navy to go in circles, to fight it the other way."Surprisingly, none of these ideas are as bad as President Trump’s suggestion to nuke a hurricane.