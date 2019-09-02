Bloggytown

Monday, September 2, 2019

Florida man wants the U.S. military to fight Hurricane Dorian with ice

Posted By on Mon, Sep 2, 2019 at 9:28 AM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA TYLER_VAZQUEZ / TWITTER
  • Screengrab via Tyler_Vazquez / Twitter
Hurricane Dorian is currently a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane lumbering towards the U.S. coastline at 5 mph, and while there are plenty of smart things to do in the meantime, one Florida man thinks the military should just drop some ice in the water.

"I don’t see how they haven’t come up with some way to combat these storms yet," said an unidentified Palm Bay man to Florida Today's Tyler Vasquez.
"All this warm weather and warm water. We have Navy," he says, looking directly at the camera. "Why don’t the Navy come and drop ice in the warm water so it don’t, so it can’t get going as fast as it’s going," he says, wearing a Hawaiian shirt.

Not stopping at ice, the Palm Bay man also would like the Air Force to get involved.

"There’s gotta be ways to combat this, other than just pointing at the thing and going, 'Well, now it’s getting worse,'" he says, laughing. "Well we know it's getting worse. But you tell us, 'Oh it's the warm weather. Oh, it’s the wind.' Drive some Air Force planes around to get the winds going the other way. The Navy to go in circles, to fight it the other way."



Surprisingly, none of these ideas are as bad as President Trump’s suggestion to nuke a hurricane.
