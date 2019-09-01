SunRail suspended this week while Central Florida awaits Hurricane Dorian

Photo via Facebook/SunRail

As Hurricane Dorian – one of the strongest storms in decades – continues its slow roll toward Florida, SunRail isn't taking chances.The rail line announced on Friday it was canceling service all week.Sunday's uncertain forecast means the line will be suspended through Friday, Sept. 6.Meanwhile, the City of Orlando is waiving parking fees at five city garages, including those along the SunRail line, for commuters to protect their cars during the storm.Due to Hurricane Dorian, ACCESS LYNX will only provide life-sustaining trips "such as dialysis and cancer treatments" until further notice. LYNX buses, NeighborLink and LYMMO are operating on a holiday schedule for Labor Day.LYNX announced if sustained winds reach 35 mph from Hurricane Dorian, or a curfew is set by county emergency management, the LYNX transit system will shut down temporarily. Road Rangers on I-4 will also turn in once sustained winds hit 35 mph.