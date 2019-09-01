Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, September 1, 2019

Tip Jar

Dexter’s owners will open New Standard in the old TR Fire Grill space in Winter Park

Posted By on Sun, Sep 1, 2019 at 8:50 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY FAIYAZ KARA
  • Photo by Faiyaz Kara
You already know that Dexter's in Winter Park will be relocating into the old TR Fire Grill space in the Ravaudage complex in Winter Park (you did know that, right?).

What you may not know is that the restaurant will be called New Standard because, umm, Dexter's will set a new standard in dining?

OK, that's mere speculation, but what I do know about Dexter's New Standard is that a) it will have an entirely new menu, different than Dexter's Winter Park, and b) it will open at the end of the month.

At least that's the hope.



Late last year, a group of investors — which included Greg Peters of Graffiti Junktion — purchased Dexter's of Thornton Park and Dexter's of Winter Park, but the move of the latter to the Ravaudage complex was necessitated by the lease not being renewed at the Hannibal Square location.

That said, Dexter's Winter Park will remain open until the lease expires, even after New Standard opens (we've reached out to the ownership group for more details on how long Dexter's Winter Park will remain open).

Frank Echevarria, owner of Hospitality Investment Partners LLC, operates the Dexter's in Lake Mary, while the Dexter's in Windermere closed earlier this summer.

Follow Dexter's New Standard for the latest updates.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man wants the U.S. military to fight Hurricane Dorian with ice Read More

  2. Why Disney World doesn't remove the castle spires, and why Spaceship Earth won't roll away during a hurricane Read More

  3. Hurricane Dorian still crawling west toward Florida, is welcome to begin moving north any time, please Read More

  4. Orlando International Airport to cease operations early Tuesday morning, for real this time Read More

  5. Orlando International Airport to remain open Monday (Update: Nope!) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation