Friday, August 30, 2019

Former Canadian PM rooting for Hurricane Dorian to hit Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida

Posted By on Fri, Aug 30, 2019 at 1:52 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA KIM CAMPBELL
  • Photo via Kim Campbell
The former prime minister of Canada tweeted then deleted a post that said she's "rooting" for Hurricane Dorian to hit Mar-a-Lago.

Kim Campbell, Canada's 19th prime minister, sent out the tweet on Thursday, then issued an apology Friday.

"I'm rooting for a direct hit on Mar A Lago!" she initially posted as a quote tweet.
Twitter users reacted accordingly, reminding Campbell the Category 4 storm could bring serious damage to the entire state. As of Friday, the National Hurricane Center predicts the storm will hit somewhere north of Palm Beach, so not too far from the resort.
In her apology, Campbell wrote that "it was intended as sarcasm-not a serious wish of harm."

Campbell still kept a number of less gleeful tweets she sent out about the hurricane hitting Mar-a-Lago. Her point, it seems, was to juxtapose Trump's climate change denial with the increased occurence of strong storms like Dorian likely driven by climate change.
"Well, we will see if Mrs. Post's design can stand up to the assault! I know Palm Beach well and am sorry if it gets a big hit," Campbell tweeted. "I wish I cd believe that it wd shake up Trump’s climate change denial! Only today his admin has removed regs to limit methane- a worse GHG than CO2!"



Mrs. Post is referring to Marjorie Merriweather Post, the businesswoman who built Mar-a-Lago. 
PHOTO VIA STEVE JURVETSON/FLICKR
  • Photo via Steve Jurvetson/Flickr
Campbell's tweet did correctly point out the Trump administration issued a roll back this week ending some federal regulations on methane gas emissions.

Tags: , , , ,

