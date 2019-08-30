Former Canadian PM rooting for Hurricane Dorian to hit Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida

click to enlarge Photo via Kim Campbell

And no, I don’t wish anyone, anywhere, the horror of being hit by a Category 4 Hurricane. But not everyone can have the protection of a fortress like Mar a Lago, built to be hurricane-proof! Trump will not bear the cost of his immoral abdication of the climate challenge! https://t.co/yvSWZuuTLL — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) August 29, 2019

I have deleted my tweet about the hurricane & Mar a Lago and sincerely apologize to all it offended. It was intended as sarcasm-not a serious wish of harm. Throwaway lines get a life of their own on Twitter. I shd know better. Mea culpa. — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) August 30, 2019

Well, we will see if Mrs. Post’s design can stand up to the assault! I know Palm Beach well and am sorry if it gets a big hit. I wish I cd believe that it wd shake up Trump’s climate change denial! Only today his admin has removed regs to limit methane- a worse GHG than CO2! https://t.co/zwkv87Exec — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) August 30, 2019

