Former Canadian PM rooting for Hurricane Dorian to hit Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida

Twitter users reacted accordingly, reminding Campbell the Category 4 storm could bring serious damage to the entire state. As of Friday, the National Hurricane Center predicts the storm will hit somewhere north of Palm Beach, so not too far from the resort.
And no, I don’t wish anyone, anywhere, the horror of being hit by a Category 4 Hurricane. But not everyone can have the protection of a fortress like Mar a Lago, built to be hurricane-proof! Trump will not bear the cost of his immoral abdication of the climate challenge! https://t.co/yvSWZuuTLL— Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) August 29, 2019
In her apology, Campbell wrote that "it was intended as sarcasm-not a serious wish of harm."
I have deleted my tweet about the hurricane & Mar a Lago and sincerely apologize to all it offended. It was intended as sarcasm-not a serious wish of harm. Throwaway lines get a life of their own on Twitter. I shd know better. Mea culpa.— Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) August 30, 2019
"Well, we will see if Mrs. Post's design can stand up to the assault! I know Palm Beach well and am sorry if it gets a big hit," Campbell tweeted. "I wish I cd believe that it wd shake up Trump’s climate change denial! Only today his admin has removed regs to limit methane- a worse GHG than CO2!"
Well, we will see if Mrs. Post’s design can stand up to the assault! I know Palm Beach well and am sorry if it gets a big hit. I wish I cd believe that it wd shake up Trump’s climate change denial! Only today his admin has removed regs to limit methane- a worse GHG than CO2! https://t.co/zwkv87Exec— Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) August 30, 2019
