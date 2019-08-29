Central Floridians beg Hurricane Dorian to topple 'I-4 Eyesore'

click to enlarge
Hurricane Dorian, expected to reach category 3 status next week
, just might be the strongest storm to hit Central Floridians in years. But we Floridians, as usual, make light of anything under a category 5.
The usual hurricane memes and tweets are already making the rounds, and now there' a Facebook event calling for the destruction of the I-4 eyesore in Altamonte Springs.
Yes, the event "I4 eye sore VS Hurricane Dorian
" already has around 300 people attending with about 800 people interested, as of Thursday morning.
click to enlarge
Most comments on the event page are really rooting for Dorian.
"DORIAN, YOU'VE GOT ONE JOB," one comment read.
Though another, perhaps more realistic user, wrote, "What's the line on the fight??? I got 20 on the eyesore."
Keep in mind this building survived Hurricane Irma
in 2017, even after the knights of Medieval Times in Kissimmee offered it up as a sacrifice
.
Officially known as the Majesty Building, it is located at 123 East Central Parkway in Altamonte Springs in Seminole County, which is one of a dozen-plus counties named in the state of emergency declaration
issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Starting today, Altamonte Springs residents can fill up to 15 sand bags for free at locations in the city.
Florida Division of Emergency Management and the National Hurricane Center has advised Florida residents — especially those along the East Coast and in Central Florida — to have a hurricane plan.
