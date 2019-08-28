Now you can get a passport at the downtown Orlando Public Library

click to enlarge
-
Jim Leatherman
-
Orlando Public Library
Come next month, you can apply for a passport
at the downtown public library in Orlando. And you don't even need a library card.
Orange County Library System will officially offer the service starting Sept. 11, but it will only be at the East Central Blvd. location, according a press release.
Library representative Erin Sullivan said the library is starting the service to provide more available hours — like evenings and weekends — to those trying to get a passport.
"We hope people will take advantage of this," Sullivan said, expecting it will be "something people appreciate and want and need."
The library will take passport pictures on site for $10, but applicants can bring in their own standard 2”x2” photos for the application.
On top of the standard fees with passport applications, there is a $35 processing fee for using the library, to be paid by cash or card.
Checks or money orders covering passport fees should be made payable to U.S. Department of State.
To get a passport, call the library's main number at 407-835-7323.
Passports are available by appointment only. Library staff will not perform passport renewals or emergency passports that are needed in less than three weeks.
The hours of operation for passport services are:
• Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
