Six Central Florida artists to receive free, year-long studio spaces at Maitland Art Center

Photo via Art & History Museums – Maitland / Facebook
Six Central Florida artists will each receive a studio space for one full year at the Maitland Art Center campus, a part of the Art & History Museums of Maitland.
The Artists-in-Action were chosen by a selection committee and announced on Facebook by the A&H, and includes Ericka Sobrack and Nicholas Kalemba, Victoria Walsh, Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz, Jacoub Reyes, and Matthew Mosher.
Here is a look at the six artists, who come from a diverse range of backgrounds and artistic media.
Artwork by Ericka Sobrack
-
"Vagrant" by Ericka Sobrack
Ericka Sobrack and Nicholas Kalemba are known for their large-scale acrylic and oil paintings, murals, and artistic depictions of domestic life. Sobrack's art may be considered "suburban nightmares"
according to her artist bio.
Artwork by Nicholas Kalemba
-
Detail from Nicholas Kalemba's "Mazurka"
Kalemba's work is about the "painfully humorous decay of our social institution,"
according to his artist bio.
Image via Victoria Walsh / Facebook
-
Victoria Walsh, also known as "Macrame Momma," installing a work in Mills 50
Victoria Walsh, also known as "Macrame Momma," creates hand-knotted macrame apparel
inspired by vintage fashion. Walsh is known for "fiber bombing" the community with tree wraps and colorful street art, and she hosts DIY workshops teaching others the art of macrame.
Photo via Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz
-
Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz performs "Pieta," a reinterpretation of Michelangelo’s iconic masterpiece as a live performance set in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery
Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz is known for her visual exhibitions and performance art
which incorporates self portrait transformations as a Latina woman and reinterpretations of personal trauma. Raimundi-Ortiz's art "dissects cultural and social constructs designed to isolate, "herd," and manage otherness," according to her artist bio.
Photo by BIG INK / Facebook
-
Jacoub Reyes alongside his monumental woodcut print at Atlanta Printmakers Studio
Jacoub Reyes is known for his elaborate and compelling woodblock prints and lithography
that incorporates Christian, Islamic, and Taíno symbols. His art uses cultural depictions to investigate his personal heritage and the history of its "social hierarchies, capitalism and other concepts entwined in contemporary culture today," according to Reyes' artist bio.
Photo via Matthew Mosher
-
Matthew Mosher's multimedia work, "What we have lost / What we have gained"
Matthew Mosher is known for linking the physical and digital worlds through his immersive "intermedia" art installations and experiential systems
that incorporate computer programming with traditional sculptures. "Conceptually, my work examines current political issues, interpersonal relationships, and the role of technology in each," Mosher wrote in his artist statement.
The executive director of the A&H, Mark Harmon, said "We are excited to continue the legacy of Jules Andre Smith with this event," which is to live and create art inside of an immersive, residential art campus.
The Artist-in-Action program will provide all six artists the space to grow and create. "It's a great use of time to explore their art, explore new knowledge, and further their talents uniquely during this event," said Harmon.
