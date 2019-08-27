Humane Society warns Floridians to protect pets ahead of Tropical Storm Dorian

1. Do not assume that you will be allowed to bring your pet to an emergency shelter. Call your local office of emergency management to verify that there will be shelters in your area that take people and their pets. If you run out of electricity and decide to leave your house take your pet with you.





Pet-friendly emergency shelters in the Orange County area:





• Orlo Vista Park, located at 1 N. Powers Drive, Orlando, FL 32835

Bithlo Community Center, located at 18801

Washington Avenue, Orlando, FL 32820

Barnett Park, located at 4801 W. Colonial

Dr., Orlando, FL 32808

Ft. Gatlin Recreation Complex, located at

2009 Lake Margaret Dr. Orlando 32806





2. If you know that you'll be out of town or away from home when disaster strikes, find a neighbor, friend or family member and make sure they have a spare key. Ensure that whomever is caring for your pets knows their feeding and medication schedule.



