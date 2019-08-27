Humane Society warns Floridians to protect pets ahead of Tropical Storm Dorian

1. Do not assume that you will be allowed to bring your pet to an emergency shelter. Call your local office of emergency management to verify that there will be shelters in your area that take people and their pets. If you run out of electricity and decide to leave your house take your pet with you.
Pet-friendly emergency shelters in the Orange County area:• Orlo Vista Park, located at 1 N. Powers Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
• Bithlo Community Center, located at 18801 Washington Avenue, Orlando, FL 32820
• Barnett Park, located at 4801 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32808
• Ft. Gatlin Recreation Complex, located at 2009 Lake Margaret Dr. Orlando 32806
2. If you know that you'll be out of town or away from home when disaster strikes, find a neighbor, friend or family member and make sure they have a spare key. Ensure that whomever is caring for your pets knows their feeding and medication schedule.
3. If your family and pets have no option but to wait out the hurricane at home, identify a safe area in your home. Close off or eliminate unsafe nooks and crannies where frightened cats may try to hide. Move dangerous items such as tools or toxic products that have been stored in the area. Bring your pets indoors as soon as local authorities say trouble is on the way. Supply your "safe room" with plenty of supplies including food, water and medication and make sure to keep your pets secured.
