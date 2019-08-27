Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Bloggytown

Humane Society warns Floridians to protect pets ahead of Tropical Storm Dorian

Posted By on Tue, Aug 27, 2019 at 4:35 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE UNITED STATES
  • Photo via Humane Society of the United States
As Tropical Storm Dorian makes its way to Florida's east coast, the Humane Society of the United States is urging individuals in areas to be effected by Dorian to make a disaster preparedness plan that includes their furry friends.

Pet abandonment is a big enough issue for Florida lawmakers to try making it illegal during a hurricane.

The Humane Society's Animal Rescue Team offers a disaster kit plan to assist families with pets in the event of a weather-related catastrophe. It is advisable to have such a disaster kit ready in your home at all times.

Items include: food, water and medication for at least five days per pet, a strong leash and collar with tags for identification, current photos of your pets for identification, comfort items and written information about your pets' feeding schedule and medical conditions.



Here are some additional helpful tips courtesy of the Human Society of the United States:

1. Do not assume that you will be allowed to bring your pet to an emergency shelter.  Call your local office of emergency management to verify that there will be shelters in your area that take people and their pets. If you run out of electricity and decide to leave your house take your pet with you.

Pet-friendly emergency shelters in the Orange County area:

Orlo Vista Park, located at 1 N. Powers Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Bithlo Community Center, located at 18801 Washington Avenue, Orlando, FL 32820
Barnett Park, located at  4801 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32808
Ft. Gatlin Recreation Complex, located at 2009 Lake Margaret Dr. Orlando 32806

2. If you know that you'll be out of town or away from home when disaster strikes, find a neighbor, friend or family member and make sure they have a spare key. Ensure that whomever is caring for your pets knows their feeding and medication schedule.

3. If your family and pets have no option but to wait out the hurricane at home, identify a safe area in your home. Close off or eliminate unsafe nooks and crannies where frightened cats may try to hide. Move dangerous items such as tools or toxic products that have been stored in the area. Bring your pets indoors as soon as local authorities say trouble is on the way. Supply your "safe room" with plenty of supplies including food, water and medication and make sure to keep your pets secured.

If your furry friend just so happens to be a sturdy steed, Humane Society of the United States provides helpful tips to keep your horse safe as well. 

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pete Davidson rants at UCF show, calls students 'privileged little assholes' Read More

  2. Orlando area teachers are being gouged on rent Read More

  3. Goodbye Future World! Disney finally reveals details about its major Epcot overhaul Read More

  4. Now you can get a passport at the downtown Orlando Public Library Read More

  5. As thousands of communications workers strike across the southeast, Orlando has eight AT&T picket lines Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation