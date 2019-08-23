Friday, August 23, 2019
Central Florida golfer keeps golfing, despite 7-foot gator walking next to him
By Colin Wolf
on Fri, Aug 23, 2019 at 1:45 PM
Screenshot via Steel Lafferty / Instagram
It’s common courtesy in golf to allow a faster player to play through, even if it’s an alligator.
On Wednesday, professional wakeboarder Steel Lafferty was golfing at ChampionGate Country Club in Osceola County when a 7-foot gator briskly walked in front of this shot.“Golfing in Florida is just different,” said Lafferty in his Instagram post, which shows the gator not caring at all for the human-sized snack standing to its left.
Lafferty told Fox 35
that the gator walked about 100 yards before slipping into a nearby lake.
This is something that’s actually incredibly normal in Florida, which makes sense since we have over 1.3 million alligators
and more golf courses than any other state. Florida golf courses make near perfect habitats for gators, and the best example of this came in 2016 when a 16-foot beast emerged at the Buffalo Creek Golf Club in Palmetto.
