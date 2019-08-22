American Idol winner Fantasia and Robin Thicke to play Central Florida in November
PostedByColin Wolf
on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 1:11 PM
click image
Photo via the Yuengling Center/Facebook
American Idol winner Fantasia and controversial “Blurred Lines” singer Robin Thicke are teaming up for a 26 date North American tour with a stop in Tampa.
Announced today, the “Sketchbook” tour will stop by Tampa’s Yuengling Center on Nov. 23 with special guests Tank and the Bonfyre.
Tickets start start at $54.75 and go on sale September 13 at 10 a.m.
This will likely be your best chance to see the Grammy-winning Fantasia and Thicke, who is known for a massively successful and “kinda rapey” one-hit wonder, as this Tampa show is just one of only two Florida dates, with the other stop at Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood on November 22.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.