Thursday, August 22, 2019

The Heard

American Idol winner Fantasia and Robin Thicke to play Central Florida in November

Posted By on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 1:11 PM

click image PHOTO VIA THE YUENGLING CENTER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via the Yuengling Center/Facebook
American Idol winner Fantasia and controversial “Blurred Lines” singer Robin Thicke are teaming up for a 26 date North American tour with a stop in Tampa.

Announced today, the “Sketchbook” tour will stop by Tampa’s Yuengling Center on Nov. 23 with special guests Tank and the Bonfyre.

Tickets start start at $54.75 and go on sale September 13 at 10 a.m.

This will likely be your best chance to see the Grammy-winning Fantasia and Thicke, who is known for a massively successful and “kinda rapey” one-hit wonder, as this Tampa show is just one of only two Florida dates, with the other stop at Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood on November 22.




