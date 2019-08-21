Mixed-use development to be latest addition along Winter Park's Orange Avenue corridor

click to enlarge
An old Winter Park building from the 1960's is getting a facelift, and heating up the city's Orlando Ave. corridor.
The 7,000 square-foot building at 1100 S. Orlando Ave. was acquired by Garber Development, and it will soon house a collection of restaurants and retailers, the developer said in a press release.
The plan is to call it Mills Place. Construction starts next spring.
Developers plan to mix the old with the new, keeping some elements of the building's original design while adding on new features, too. It cost around $3 million to acquire the building, which once was a prosthetics clinic, said Peter Wood, director of operations for Garber Development.
"Our vision is to transform the buildings’ facade," Wood said by phone Tuesday. "We’ll maintain the historic look and feel of the building, but give it a face lift. Bring it up to modern standards."
This all falls in line with Winter Park's ongoing efforts to revamp the Orange Avenue corridor
. The city started getting input from residents years ago on how to revitalize the area to become a gateway to Winter Park.
Lamont Garber, Garber Development president and owner, pointed to the project as one that will create another social space for the neighborhood.
“Mills Place will be a unique space for people to shop, eat and play while connecting and interacting with old friends, new acquaintances or friendly faces,” Garber said in a prepared statement. “The goal for our projects is to preserve buildings from the past while bringing new purpose for future use. Helping to redevelop the Orange Avenue corridor is an extension of our brand’s philosophy.”
Mills Place should have between three and four tenants, but there's no word yet what retailers or restaurants will end up there.
The development is a sister project to State Auto building, which has it's own collection of retailers and restaurants, such as Foxtail Coffee Co., Foxtail Farmhouse, The Bear & Peacock Brewing Company, Create Your Nature and Dolce Vita Salon.
