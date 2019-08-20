The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

The Gist

Love Your Shorts Film Festival provides Sanford with a look back at the best of the fest

Posted By on Tue, Aug 20, 2019 at 2:48 PM

click to enlarge Image from Tin Can, dir. Pat Battistini - COURTESY LOVE YOUR SHORTS FILM FESTIVAL
  • Courtesy Love Your Shorts Film Festival
  • Image from Tin Can, dir. Pat Battistini
“Don’t want no short people,” Randy Newman once sang. In Sanford, that sentiment certainly doesn’t extend to short films, which are again in demand as the town celebrates the Love Your Shorts Film Festival Summer Rewind. Held at the historic Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, the program includes 10 films selected from among the best of the ninth annual festival, which took place in February. Every festival genre will be featured – drama, comedy, sci-fi/horror, animation, documentary and “E for Everyone” – with almost half the movies made by Florida filmmakers. Among those Sunshine State selections are Marcus by Fort Lauderdale’s J.R. Poli (the winner of the February festival), Time Was by Orlando’s John VonMutius, Rebooted by Sarasota’s Sagar Arun and Rachel Kral, and Game Changer by Sarasota’s Aviv Mano. It’s a refreshing palate cleanser in advance of September’s Central Florida Film Festival (CenFlo) and Global Peace Film Festival.

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 | Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford | loveyourshorts.com | $8

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Love Your Shorts Film Festival Summer Rewind
@ Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
201 S. Magnolia Ave.
Elsewhere
Sanford, FL
When: Fri., Aug. 23, 8 p.m.
407-321-8111
Price: $8
Buy Tickets
Film
Map
Location Details Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
201 S. Magnolia Ave.
Elsewhere
Sanford, FL
407-321-8111
Theater
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Love Your Shorts Film Festival Summer Rewind @ Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center

    • Fri., Aug. 23, 8 p.m. $8
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal Orlando removes 'white power' rollercoaster photo from Facebook page Read More

  2. Farewell to Habit burger: all Orlando locations closed this weekend Read More

  3. Puerto Rican nurses in Florida say their boss threatened to fire them for speaking Spanish Read More

  4. Dark Horizon brings legendary haunting team to Orlando for a Florida-themed horror house Read More

  5. Bakery Plus has reopened and brought old-fashioned doughnut joy back to SoDo Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation