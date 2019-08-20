Love Your Shorts Film Festival provides Sanford with a look back at the best of the fest

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Love Your Shorts Film Festival
-
Image from Tin Can, dir. Pat Battistini
“Don’t want no short people,” Randy Newman once sang. In Sanford, that sentiment certainly doesn’t extend to short films, which are again in demand as the town celebrates the Love Your Shorts Film Festival Summer Rewind. Held at the historic Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, the program includes 10 films selected from among the best of the ninth annual festival, which took place in February. Every festival genre will be featured – drama, comedy, sci-fi/horror, animation, documentary and “E for Everyone” – with almost half the movies made by Florida filmmakers. Among those Sunshine State selections are Marcus
by Fort Lauderdale’s J.R. Poli (the winner of the February festival), Time Was
by Orlando’s John VonMutius, Rebooted
by Sarasota’s Sagar Arun and Rachel Kral, and Game Changer
by Sarasota’s Aviv Mano. It’s a refreshing palate cleanser in advance of September’s Central Florida Film Festival (CenFlo) and Global Peace Film Festival.
8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 | Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford | loveyourshorts.com
| $8
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
201 S. Magnolia Ave.
Elsewhere
Sanford,
FL
When: Fri., Aug. 23, 8 p.m.
407-321-8111
Price:
$8
Film