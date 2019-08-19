Universal Orlando removes 'white power' rollercoaster photo from Facebook page

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Youre_Not_Cheddar / Reddit
Universal Orlando has removed a photo from their Annual Passholder Facebook group
showing guests doing a Nazi salute and the “white power”
hand gesture.
The photo,
which was reportedly taken during Universal's Passholder Appreciation Night on Sunday, Aug. 18, shows four guests on the Revenge of the Mummy attraction making the racist hand gestures.
Despite being removed, the photo has since been shared across various social media channels.
"Hate has no place here — and we have no tolerance for any display of hatred within our destination,” said a Universal spokesperson to Spectrum News 13.
“We stand for diversity, inclusion and respect. Any guest using hate speech or displaying hate symbols will be immediately removed from our destination and not allowed to return."
It’s unclear who exactly posted the photo to the theme park’s Facebook page.
