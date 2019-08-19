The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 19, 2019

The Gist

Universal Orlando removes 'white power' rollercoaster photo from Facebook page

Posted By on Mon, Aug 19, 2019 at 5:14 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA YOURE_NOT_CHEDDAR / REDDIT
  • Photo via Youre_Not_Cheddar / Reddit
Universal Orlando has removed a photo from their Annual Passholder Facebook group showing guests doing a Nazi salute and the “white power” hand gesture.

The photo, which was reportedly taken during Universal's Passholder Appreciation Night on Sunday, Aug. 18, shows four guests on the Revenge of the Mummy attraction making the racist hand gestures.

Despite being removed, the photo has since been shared across various social media channels.

"Hate has no place here — and we have no tolerance for any display of hatred within our destination,” said a Universal spokesperson to Spectrum News 13.



“We stand for diversity, inclusion and respect. Any guest using hate speech or displaying hate symbols will be immediately removed from our destination and not allowed to return."

It’s unclear who exactly posted the photo to the theme park’s Facebook page.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld appears to move focus from captive-animal shows to coasters and thrill rides Read More

  2. Florida teacher removed after viral whiteboard rant against students who don't stand for the pledge Read More

  3. Dark Horizon brings legendary haunting team to Orlando for a Florida-themed horror house Read More

  4. Disney World’s new discount ticket 'deal' keeps you out of the parks until they're absolutely packed Read More

  5. Movement against Orlando Pulse museum gains momentum Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation