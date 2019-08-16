PokéBar pop-up coming to Orlando for one day only in October

click to enlarge
After weeks of breathless anticipation,
PokéBar – the Pokémon-themed popup experience – announced it will finally visit the City Beautiful on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Castle Church Brewing Community on Hoffner Ave., where you can "play the real-life pop-up version of the hit game."
The location is particularly interesting because it is both a brewery and a Lutheran church. There will be a variety of Pokémon on the grounds to catch from different regions, with the "ultimate winner" chosen from those who caught 'em from every region.
If you're really into Pokémon, you're probably going to love the in-person camaraderie you just can't get form standing under a tree with strangers.
Tickets are $45 and include a Pokémon-themed burger and themed drink, which includes a Pokémon-inspired cocktail, beer, wine, with non-alcoholic drinkers receiving two beverages.
Entertainment will include Pokémon trivia, DJs, and prizes for best costumes. Tickets are limited and will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis on their Eventbrite page
or on their website: https://www.thepokebarpopup.com
.
Minors must be accompanied by an adult and tickets are limited.
