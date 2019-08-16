The Heard

Friday, August 16, 2019

Orlando's Electric Daisy Carnival just announced full lineup of more than 100 artists

Posted By on Fri, Aug 16, 2019 at 4:08 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL
  • Photo via Electric Daisy Carnival
In a bizarrely big announcement today, Electric Daisy Carnival announced the full lineup of this year's expanded, three-day spectacular at Tinker Field.

Taking place Nov. 8-10, the fest grounds will be bigger, too – 20 acres – to accommodate more music and art, including large installations and rides.

The musical lineup includes Alison Wonderland, Rezz, Charlotte De Witte,
Deadmau5, Diplo, Loco Dice, Mstrkrft, Fisher, DJ Snake, Nora En Pure, Kaskade, Zhu, Yellow Claw, Steve Aoki and many more.

The carnival will also host takeovers by Adam Beyer, trance collective VII Crew, Green Velvet, Dreamstate and Basscon, with new additions expected before November.



Tickets for EDC Orlando 2019, which seeks to "create unforgettable experiences driven by imagination and positivity," are on sale now.
click to enlarge edc_orlando_2019_lu_full_lineup_general_1080x1350_r13-compressor.png

